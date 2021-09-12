Sports

US Open: Record-chasing Djokovic sets up final with Medvedev

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

World number one Novak Djokovic won a gruelling five-setter against Alexander Zverev to set up a US Open final against Daniil Medvedev and keep his bid for a calendar Grand Slam on track.

 

Russian second seed Medvedev had earlier kept alive his hopes of a first major title with a 6-4 7-5 6-2 win over Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime.

 

Djokovic then recovered from falling a set behind to win 4-6 6-2 6-4 4-6 6-2. He now has the chance to win a record 21st men’s Grand Slam singles title. Victory over Medvedev on Sunday at Flushing Meadows  would move Djokovic clear of the 20 majors won by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. History-chasing Djokovic would also become the first man to win all four majors in the same year since Rod Laver in 1969.

“There’s only one match left, all in, let’s do it. I’m going to put my heart and my soul and my body and my head into that one,” Djokovic said. “I am going to treat the next match like it is the last match in my career.”

 

In fourth seed Zverev, Djokovic came up against a player who six weeks ago ended his hopes of another slice of history, the ‘Golden Slam’, by beating him at the Olympics. The 34-year-old must have feared a repeat when he double- faulted to hand Zverev the chance to serve for the opening set.

 

His opponent obliged despite double-faulting himself on his first set point.

 

Early in the second the roles were reversed, Zverev missing a straightforward forehand and following up with a double fault as Djokovic broke and then cantered through the set to level.

 

Zverev was frustrated at not being able to convert a break in the opening game of the third and again missed a chance at 2-2, only to later present Djokovic with three set points.

 

He saved two, the second in a remarkable 53-shot rally, but Djokovic smashed away the third at the net to take the lead and celebrated by rousing the crowd with his arms aloft.

 

Zverev again engineered break points at 1-1 in the fourth set and this time zipped a forehand winner beyond his opponent as he held on to that advantage to force a decider

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Lagos State Boxing Association fetes victorious Edo 2021 boxers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Lagos State Boxing Association has held a welcome reception for its boxers who were victorious at the recently concluded 20th edition of the National Sports Festival, tagged Edo 2021.   The reception for the team held at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, on Saturday. The Lagos State contingent dominated the boxing event of the […]
Sports

Tokyo 2020: D’Tigers suffer second consecutive defeat, lose 92-99 to Germany

Posted on Author Reporter

Nigeria’s senior male basketball team, the D’Tigers, on Wednesday lost their second Group B match in the men’s basketball event of the on-going 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The D’Tigers fell apart in the fourth quarter of their second game at the Tokyo Olympics to lose 92–99 to Germany. Coming from a disappointing loss to Australia, D’Tigers […]
Sports

Lampard to discuss penalty kick duties with his players after another Jorginho miss

Posted on Author Reporter

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard will speak with his players before deciding whether Jorginho remains the club’s penalty kick taker after the Italian missed his second spot kick of the season. His miss came in their 4-0 win over Russian side Krasnodar in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. Jorginho had missed from the penalty kick […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica