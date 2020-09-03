US Open: Serena surpasses Evert’s record

…as Venus, Clijsters fall in first round

Six time champion Serena Williams made a sparkling start at the 2020 U.S. Open Tennis championship by surpassing Chris Evert’s record of winning most matches at the Grand Slam event. The 38-year-old mother of one made history at Flushing Meadows Tuesday when she beat Kristie Ahn 7-5 6-3 in her opening match of the tournament despite trailing 0-2 in each set. It was her 102nd win in US Open singles. With this win, she also cleared the first hurdle in chasing Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles.

However, Venus Williams and Kim Clijsters bowed out of the US Open at the first hurdle on Tuesday (Sept 1) as seeded players dominated the women’s draw for a second straight day. Hours after younger sister Serena had battled into the second round, Venus, 40, was back in the spotlight in what was an incredible 22nd US Open appearance. But Williams, who reached the final of the US Open on her debut at the tournament in 1997, was beaten in the first round for the first time in her glittering career by Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic.

Muchova, the 20th seed, had too much poise for Williams en route to a 6-3, 7-5 win. While Williams knows that time is running out on her career at the top level – she has not gone further than the third round at a Slam event since 2017 – she insisted afterwards that she plans to continue playing, starting with this month’s French Open at Roland Garros. Belgium’s Clijsters, making the second comeback of her career and her first appearance at a Grand Slam since 2012, raised hopes of an upset after taking the first set of her match with Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova.

The 37-year-old threetime US Open champion ran out of steam though as Alexandrova, seeded 21, completed a 3-6, 7-5, 6-1 win. For the first time in its history, this year’s U.S. Open is being played behind closed doors with no entry to the public in the wake of the coronavirus Serena pandemic.

