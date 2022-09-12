Sports

US Open: Swiatek says sky is the limit after Grand Slam win

World number one Iga Swiatek has said winning her first title on the US Open hard courts provides confidence that the “sky is the limit” for her career.

Poland’s Swiatek, 21, became the ninth woman to win a third major title before her 22nd birthday after beating Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur in New York. It is her second major win in 2022 and first not on the French Open clay.

 

“It’s something I wasn’t expecting. I’m proud, a little surprised, and just happy I was able to do it,” she said.

Following the retirement of Australian world number one Ashleigh Barty in March, Swiatek has seized her opportunity to take over as the tour’s dominant player. Earlier this year, she put together a 37-match winning streak that enabled her to claim six titles in a row – including the French Open at Roland Garros.

 

