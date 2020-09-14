Sports

US Open: Thiem fights back from two sets down to win maiden Grand Slam

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Austria’s Dominic Thiem clinched his first Grand Slam title after a gritty fightback from two sets down stunned Alexander Zverev in the US Open final.
Second seed Thiem, 27, had lost his previous three major finals and looked destined for another agonising defeat, reports the BBC.
But 23-year-old Zverev, playing in his first Slam final, became edgy at key moments and Thiem took full advantage.
Both players failed to serve out victory in a tense decider before Thiem sealed a 2-6 4-6 6-4 6-3 7-6 (8-6) win.
Thiem took his third championship point when Zverev pulled a backhand wide, leaving the Austrian falling flat on his back in celebration.
When he climbed back to his feet, he found a gracious Zverev – with whom he is close friends – waiting to hug him at the net.
“I wish we could have two winners today, we both deserve it,” Thiem told Zverev, whom he has known since they were juniors.
Thiem is the first player to claim a Grand Slam title from two sets down since Argentine Gaston Gaudio at the French Open in 2004.
It had been longer since anyone achieved this feat in New York, with Thiem emulating American Pancho Gonzales’ comeback in 1949.
Thiem, who remains third in the world rankings, is the first man to win a maiden Grand Slam singles title since Croat Marin Cilic’s 2014 US Open victory.
The absence of 2019 champion Rafael Nadal and Swiss great Roger Federer at the behind-closed-doors Grand Slam, plus the expulsion of top seed Novak Djokovic for hitting a line judge with a ball, opened the door for a new name to be etched on to a major trophy.
Thiem took his opportunity to become the first man outside the ‘Big Three’ to win the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon or US Open since Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka triumphed at Flushing Meadows in 2016.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

US Open 2020: Thiem, Williams through; Raonic knocked out

Posted on Author Reporter

  Dominic Thiem comfortably progressed to the US Open third round, beating India’s Sumit Nagal 6-3 6-3 6-2. The Austrian second seed, celebrating his 27th birthday, will next face 2014 champion Marin Cilic, who overcame Norbert Gombos 6-3 1-6 7-6 (7-2) 7-5. There was a surprise as Vasek Pospisil knocked out fellow Canadian Milos Raonic 6-7 (1-7) 6-3 7-6 […]
Sports

EPL: Iwobi primed to shine for Everton, Ancelotti against Liverpool

Posted on Author Reporter

  Everton’s Alex Iwobi is only 24 but has already played for two of the most notable managers in the game, and he reckons Carlo Ancelotti and Arsène Wenger have a great deal in common. “Both of them really love football and always want their teams to have as much possession of the ball as […]
Sports

JUST IN: Naomi Osaka leaves WTA tourney over Blake shooting

Posted on Author Reporter

  Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka has pulled out of a major tennis tournament in New York in a protest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake. “As a black woman I feel as though there are much more important matters at hand that need immediate attention, rather than watching me play tennis,” Osaka wrote […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: