US Open: Williams sisters to play doubles

Serena Williams will play alongside older sister Venus in the US Open doubles in what will be the final tournament of her career. The Williams sisters have won 14 major doubles titles and three Olympic gold medals together. Serena Williams, 40, said she will retire after the US Open, which starts in New York today. As well as playing in the singles, she has been given a wildcard to play with her 42-year-old sister in the doubles. The pair have not played doubles together since the 2018 French Open, when they lost in the third round. Their first Grand Slam title together came at the 1999 French Open, and they won their 14th at Wimbledon in 2016. Serena Williams announced last month she is “evolving away” from the sport and will play her final tournament at Flushing Meadows. Now ranked 608th in the world, the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion will play Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic in the first round, and the match headlines the night session on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday (19:00 local time, 00:00 BST on Tuesday). Venus Williams, who has won seven major singles titles and is ranked 1,445th in the world, is also playing in the single

 

