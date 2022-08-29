US Open: Williams sisters to play doubles

Serena Williams will play alongside older sister Venus in the US Open doubles in what will be the final tournament of her career. The Williams sisters have won 14 major doubles titles and three Olympic gold medals together. Serena Williams, 40, said she will retire after the US Open, which starts in New York today. As well as playing in the singles, she has been given a wildcard to play with her 42-year-old sister in the doubles. The pair have not played doubles together since the 2018 French Open, when they lost in the third round. Their first Grand Slam title together came at the 1999 French Open, and they won their 14th at Wimbledon in 2016. Serena Williams announced last month she is “evolving away” from the sport and will play her final tournament at Flushing Meadows. Now ranked 608th in the world, the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion will play Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic in the first round, and the match headlines the night session on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday (19:00 local time, 00:00 BST on Tuesday). Venus Williams, who has won seven major singles titles and is ranked 1,445th in the world, is also playing in the single
Related Articles
EPL: Fernandes hat-trick helps Man Utd thump Leeds
Bruno Fernandes scored an opening-day hat-trick as Manchester United swept Leeds aside with a devastating second-half display. The Portugal midfielder opened the scoring on the half-hour mark at a packed Old Trafford, but Luke Ayling’s thunderous strike drew Leeds level early in the second half, reports the BBC. Mason Greenwood restored the hosts’ lead […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Rashford, Obama share ‘surreal’ Zoom conversation
• Manchester United striker and ex-president discuss youth • ‘When President Obama speaks, all you want to do is listen’ Marcus Rashford has spoken with former US President Barack Obama to discuss the power young people can have to make change in society. Rashford, the Manchester United and England striker, met virtually with the 44th […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Tokyo 2020: Short putter, Enekwechi, threatens to sue Adeleye over video comments
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Shot-Put finalist Enekwechi Chukwuebuka has threatened to file a suit in court against Mr. Sunday Adeleye for false accusations. Adeleye in a video gone viral alleged that Enekwechi received the sum of $1,000 to take down a video he was seen washing his T-shirt. To this end, Enekwechi through his coach […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)