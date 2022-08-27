Sports

US Open Women’s Singles draw and BetKing preview

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

The 2022 US Open is upon us and being the final Grand Slam event of the year, players will be going all out to make sure they produce good results.

With the women’s singles draw now revealed, each player knows what to expect, their potential paths to the title and more.

Seeds:

  1. Iga Swiatek
  2. Anett Kontaveit
  3. Maria Sakkari
  4. Paula Badosa
  5. Ons Jabeur
  6. Aryna Sabalenka
  7. Simona Halep
  8. Jessica Pegula
  9. Garbine Muguruza
  10. Daria Kasatkina
  11. Emma Raducanu
  12. Coco Gauff
  13. Belinda Bencic
  14. Leylah Fernandez
  15. Beatriz Haddad Maia
  16. Jelena Ostapenko
  17. Caroline Garcia
  18. Veronika Kudermetova
  19. Danielle Collins
  20. Madison Keys
  21. Petra Kvitova
  22. Karolina Pliskova
  23. Barbora Krejcikova
  24. Amanda Anisimova
  25. Elena Rybakina
  26. Victoria Azarenka
  27. Martina Trevisan
  28. Ekaterina Alexandrova
  29. Alison Riske-Amitraj
  30. Jil Teichmann
  31. Shelby Rogers
  32. Elise Mertens

 

One of the major stories of this year’s tournament is that it is Serena Williams’ final tournament as a professional tennis player. The 23-time Grand Slam champion recently announced that she would be calling time on her illustrious career and she will be looking to end it with a deep run at Flushing Meadows.

Serena definitely has not had it easy since making her return to the court after a year at Wimbledon in March, but she would surely like to end it all on a positive note at her home Slam. The 40-year-old was stunned by Harmony Tan in the Wimbledon opening round in June and this time, she faces World No.80 Danka Kovinic in the US Open first round.

Kovinic is not in the best of form having lost her last five matches, but she could still be tricky for Serena. If she gets through the first round, Serena could face World No.2 Kontaveit in the second round. Fernandez, Jabeur, Halep, Gauff and Swiatek are also possible opponents along the way for the six-time US Open champion.

This is a tough draw for Serena and considering her recent form, a fairytale ending to her career might not be on the cards but she will bask in every minute she gets to play.

Defending champion Emma Raducanu is also faced with a tricky draw. The Brit, who shocked the world by claiming the title from qualifying last year, faces the tricky Alize Cornet in the opening round.

Cornet ended World No.1 Iga Swiatek’s 37-match winning streak in the third round at Wimbledon. The 32-year-old is known to cause upsets and so this meeting spells danger for Raducanu.

Raducanu has been struggling to match the form that led her to the title 12 months ago, and this time she will be under a lot of scrutiny as she comes into a tournament as a defending champion for the first time in her very young career. Defeating Serena and Victoria Azarenka back to back in Cincinnati could however be a confidence booster for the 19-year-old. In those two matches, Raducanu showed that she can still be a quality operator.

If she scales through the Cornet hurdle, Raducanu could clash with two-time champion Naomi Osaka, reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and big-hitting World No.6 Aryna Sabalenka before the quarterfinals. A brutal draw, but the Brit has recently talked about not being under pressure, saying she is willing to start from scratch and build again even if she is unable to successfully defend her title in New York.

Swiatek, who has been shaky since Wimbledon, faces Italy’s Jasmine Paolini in the first round. The World No.1 will be looking to shrug off recent inconsistency and hoist the US Open trophy for the first time.

It has been an incredible season so far for the Pole and it could become even more memorable with a third Grand Slam title in New York.

Swiatek’s potential path to the title:

First round: Paolini

Second round: Stephens

Third round: Alexandrova

Fourth round: Ostapenko

Quarterfinals: Pegula

Semifinals: Badosa

Final: Kontaveit

Notable first round matches:

Naomi Osaka v Danielle Collins

Maria Sakkari v Tatjana Maria

Karolina Muchova v Ajla Tomljanovic

Venus Williams v Alison Van Uytvanck

Jelena Ostapenko v Qinwen Zheng

Veronika Kudermetova v Donna Vekic

Madison Keys v Dayana Yastremska

Amanda Anisimova v Yulia Putintseva

Projected Quarterfinals:

Swiatek v Pegula

Badosa v Sabalenka

Halep v Sakkari

Jabeur v Kontaveit

Prize Money:

First round: $80,000

Second round: $121,000

Third round: $188,000

Round of 16: $278,000

Quarterfinals: $445,000

Semifinals: $705,000

Final: $1.3 million

Champion: $2.6 million

Head over to BetKing for the best odds in Nigeria.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

NFF appoints Falode Falcons Chef de Mission for Morocco 2022

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The president of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick has officially announced the appointment of NFF board member and the Chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League, Aisha Falode, as the Chef De Mission/ Leader of Delegation for the Super Falcons trip to Morocco for the 2022 CAF African Women Cup of Nations. Pinnick, noted […]
Sports

Doctor: Maradona’s brain surgery ‘successful’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Diego Maradona has had successful surgery for a bleed on the brain, his public relations team has said. The operation took place at a private hospital less than a week after his 60th birthday. His personal doctor Leopoldo Luque said the Argentine was diagnosed with a subdural haematoma – an accumulation of blood between […]
Sports

Line judge hit by Djokovic at US Open receives abuse on social media

Posted on Author Reporter

  The lineswoman who was hit in the throat by a ball from Novak Djokovic, leading to his ejection from the US Open, may return to work by the end of the event. The line umpire has faced abuse on social media since their encounter and she is being monitored by the tournament doctor in her […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica