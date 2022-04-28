News Top Stories

US out of COVID-19 pandemic phase, says Dr Fauci

White House Medical Adviser and infectious diseases expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has said the U.S. is “out of the COVID-19 pandemic phase”. He made his view known during an interview on PBS’s ‘NewsHour’ on Tuesday night. While discussing the state of COVID, PBS anchor Judy Woodruff asked Fauci if the U.S. is out of the pandemic phase.

“We are certainly right now in this country out of the pandemic phase,” Fauci said. “Mainly, we don’t have 900,000 new infections a day, and tens of thousands of hospitalisations and thousands of deaths. We are at a low level right now. So, if you’re saying, we are out of the pandemic phase in this country, we are.” Fauci continued: “We’re not going to eradicate this virus.

If we can keep that level very low and intermittently vaccinate people, and I don’t know how often that will have to be, that might be every year, that might be longer to keep that level low. But, right now, we are not in the pandemic phase in this country.” Although the U.S. is making strides, Fauci warned that’s not the case everywhere in the world. “If you look at the global situation, there’s no doubt this pandemic is still ongoing,” Fauci concluded.

In an interview with the Washington Post Wednesday, Fauci clarified his comments from the PBS interview, saying in part that the coronavirus is no longer causing the number of hospitalisations and deaths seen in the nation at the height of the omicron variant in late 2021. Two weeks ago, Fauci said in an interview with Bloomberg Television that he wouldn’t be surprised if there was an increase in U.S. virus cases in coming weeks, with a more serious spike in cases potentially arriving this fall.

 

