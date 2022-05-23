News

US partners Lagos on air pollution reduction

The Lagos State government in partnership with the United States Consulate General in Lagos has charged residents of the state to be more responsible and take ownership of their environment for improved air quality.

 

Speaking during an advocacy walk and interactive session against air pollution titled: “Eko For Clean Air,” the Acting Consular, Mr. Bradon Hudspeth, reiterated the need for aggressive campaign to create more awareness on air pollution in order to enlighten residents about the vulnerability of the environment and consequences inherent in unfriendly activities against nature.

 

According to him, the US Government was partnering with the Lagos State government to ensure a clean and better air quality, adding that the state would be supported with technical expertise to raise awareness.

 

