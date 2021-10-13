News

US pledges increased funding, support for Abia’s HIV/AIDS programme

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

The United States of America has stated that it is impressed with the performance of the HIV/ AIDS control programme in Nigeria and assured the country and Abia State Government of increased funding and support. The U.S. Charge d’Affaires in Nigeria, Kathleen FitzGibbon, disclosed this yesterday during an interactive session with stakeholders and health officials in Umuahia, Abia State capital, saying that the U.S. Government and other donor agencies were impressed with the effort being made to reduce the prevalence of the pandemic in the country and Abia State in particular. She said her visit to Abia State with her team marked the re-engagement of U.S.

assistance to the state through the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) and to support renewed efforts towards HIV epidemic control. FitzGibbonsaidtheUSwouldwork with the state government and other stakeholders to close the HIV treatment gap by identifying and initiating treatment for an additional 37,000 people living with HIV (PLHIV) in the state within the next two years. FitzGibbon expressed the U.S. Government’s commitment to Abia State in efforts to achieve HIV epidemic control and encouraged the governor to build on his commitment to the state’s health care system by prioritising recruitment of healthcare workers to help in sustaining the expanded HIV programme and other critical public health services. Besides, she called for an increased health budget allocation and release of funds, as well as ensuring that the efforts to have additional patients on treatment succeed

Our Reporters

