US pledges support for Rivers’ Cancer Hospital

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Comment(0)

The United States Government has declared its readiness to support the Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Disease Diagnostic and Treatment Centre in Rivers State. The US Consul, Will Stevens, who disclosed this to Governor Nyesom Wike at a closed door meeting held at the governor’s private residence in Port Harcourt, said his country was interested in the specialist health services that the hospital will offer. The centre is one of the critical health facilities in Rivers State constructed by the Wike’s administration and is ready for inauguration in November, 2022.

 

EKSG warns hoodlums against vandalism of COVID-19 palliative

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju ADO-EKITI

Ekiti State Government has warned some suspected hoodlums, who were allegedly planning to besiege some warehouses in the state in search of COVID-19 palliatives believed to be in some stores in the state.   The government stated that all the palliatives had been successfully distributed to different categories of people across the state.   The government […]
Electronic transmission: Be guided by your constituents, Tambuwal advises NASS

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has appealed to members of the National Assembly to bequeath to Nigeria a credible electoral process by ensuring the passage of the bill guaranteeing electronic transmission of election results.   Tambuwal in a statement, urged the lawmakers to be guided by the wishes of their constituents who should be […]
Edo health agency postpones oral polio vaccination

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Edo State Primary Health Care D e v e l o p m e n t Agency (ESPHCDA) has postponed the second round of the Oral Polio vaccination for children between ages 0-59 months in the state. The Health Education Officer of ESPHCDA, Mrs. Irene Uabor, disclosed this yesterday in a statement issued in […]

