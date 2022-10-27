US pledges support for Rivers’ Cancer Hospital

The United States Government has declared its readiness to support the Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Disease Diagnostic and Treatment Centre in Rivers State. The US Consul, Will Stevens, who disclosed this to Governor Nyesom Wike at a closed door meeting held at the governor’s private residence in Port Harcourt, said his country was interested in the specialist health services that the hospital will offer. The centre is one of the critical health facilities in Rivers State constructed by the Wike’s administration and is ready for inauguration in November, 2022.
