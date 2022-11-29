US pledges to support Lagos to increase electricity supply

United States has expressed its commitment to expand and support the modernization of Lagos’s energy sector, and build a foundation for broad and inclusive economic and social development. U.S. Consul General, Will Stevens, stated this during a handover ceremony with the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to celebrate the completion of the Lagos State Integrated Resource Plan to bolster the overall energy security for residents.

He stated that the U.S. government, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and Power Africa will continue to collaborate with Lagos State to implement the plan to further support power sector planning and coordination and provide guidance to stakeholders on Lagos State power system development requirements.

Stevens said: “The U.S. Government is committed to expanding and supporting the modernisation of Lagos’s energy sector, building a foundation for broad and inclusive economic and social development.

“This Integrated Resource Plan is a concrete testament to the partnership between the United States and Lagos State as we both work together to create a sustainable and equitable future.”

The Integrated Resource Plan serves as a roadmap and blueprint to improve sector planning and coordination while providing guidance on Lagos State energy development requirements to stakeholders, including federal and state agencies, regulators, power generators, electricity transmitters and distributors, investors, and consumers.

