News

US pledges to support Nigeria’s fight against modern-day slavery

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The United State on Thursday pledged to support Nigeria in its efforts to combat modern-day slavery and all forms of human trafficking and smuggling. Ms Kathleen FlitzGibbon, Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Abuja, said this at an event organised to commemorate the 2022 National Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

The event, held in collaboration with the DEVATOP Centre for African Development under its “TALKAM” Human Rights Project, had the theme “improving awareness on Human Trafficking and increasing Reportage of Cases”. According to FlitzGibbon, human trafficking has taken various forms and is also known as modern-day slavery which requires collaborative efforts to effectively tackle. She said in Nigeria, modern-day slavery had continued to thrive under the guise of relatives taking young girls and boys out of the villages to the city to give them education. She said the training of advocates by the centre would help bring some of the tricks to the limelight and sensitise those in rural communities not to fall victims. FlitzGibbom further said deepening partnerships with a broad array of stakeholders inside and outside government was therefore critical to bolstering Nigeria’s anti-trafficking and anti-smuggling efforts. She said: “What we see at the country sides which are the aunties in the villages seeking help from people to get education for their children by sending them off to the cities to work in somebody’s house.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Wike: Desperation made Buhari, APC to nominate Onochie for INEC

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has described the consideration of Ms Lauretta Onochie as a National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as a desperate move by President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) which he noted is a bad omen for democracy.   He appealed to the […]
News

DHQ: Military impounds smuggled fertiliser from Cameroon

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) yesterday revealed that the troops of Operation Delta Safe on January 9, impounded 1,184 bags of Yaraliva Nitrabor Fertiliser on Effiat Waterways in Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State. The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major-General John Enenche disclosed this yesterday while addressing newsmen on the activities of the Armed […]
News

Lt. Gen. Buratai : As an icon bows out of Military Service

Posted on Author Our Reporters

“Veni, vidi, vici, which means “I came, I saw, I conquered”- William Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar”. The popularized dramatic character, known to us as Julius Caesar was a reconfigured and fictionalized personality in many of the plays of English outstandingly gifted playwright, William Shakespeare. Caesar lived in actual life and was indeed, a warrior of his […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica