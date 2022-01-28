US pledges to support Nigeria’s fight against modern-day slavery

The United State on Thursday pledged to support Nigeria in its efforts to combat modern-day slavery and all forms of human trafficking and smuggling. Ms Kathleen FlitzGibbon, Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Abuja, said this at an event organised to commemorate the 2022 National Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

The event, held in collaboration with the DEVATOP Centre for African Development under its “TALKAM” Human Rights Project, had the theme “improving awareness on Human Trafficking and increasing Reportage of Cases”. According to FlitzGibbon, human trafficking has taken various forms and is also known as modern-day slavery which requires collaborative efforts to effectively tackle. She said in Nigeria, modern-day slavery had continued to thrive under the guise of relatives taking young girls and boys out of the villages to the city to give them education. She said the training of advocates by the centre would help bring some of the tricks to the limelight and sensitise those in rural communities not to fall victims. FlitzGibbom further said deepening partnerships with a broad array of stakeholders inside and outside government was therefore critical to bolstering Nigeria’s anti-trafficking and anti-smuggling efforts. She said: “What we see at the country sides which are the aunties in the villages seeking help from people to get education for their children by sending them off to the cities to work in somebody’s house.

