US: Police chief resigns over black motorist’s death

The police chief of the city where a black motorist was killed has resigned along with the officer who shot him.

Police Chief Tim Gannon and Officer Kim Potter quit the Brooklyn Center force two days after the death of Daunte Wright sparked two nights of unrest, reports the BBC.

She says she mistook her gun for her Taser as he tried to escape arrest.

It happened in a suburb of Minneapolis, a city already on edge for the ongoing trial of an ex-police officer accused of murdering George Floyd last year.

As darkness fell in Brooklyn Center on Tuesday, clashes between police and protesters broke out for a third night. Bottles and other projectiles were thrown at police headquarters and officers responded by firing tear gas, stun grenades and rubber bullets.

Speaking to reporters earlier, Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott said that he had appointed 19-year veteran Tony Gruenig to take over for Tim Gannon.

On Monday, Gannon had said that the shooting of Wright appeared to be an “accidental discharge” after Mrs Potter mistook her service pistol for a stun gun.

“I appreciate the officer stepping down,” the mayor said, adding that he hoped her leaving would “bring some calm to the community”.

Wright was pulled over for an expired tag on his car license plate. Family members and advocates say he was racially profiled.

Police released body camera footage on Monday showing Wright fleeing from officers after they told him he was being arrested for an outstanding warrant.

As Wright re-enters his car, Officer Potter is heard shouting “Taser” several times before firing a shot, apparently by mistake.

In a one-sentence resignation letter to city officials. Mrs Potter wrote that she “loved every minute of being a police officer… but I believe it is in the best interest of the community, the department, and my fellow officers if I resign immediately”.

Wright’s father, Aubrey Wright, told ABC News that he does not believe that Mrs Potter – a 26-year police veteran who trained other officers – mistook her gun for her Taser.

“I lost my son. He’s never coming back. I can’t accept that. A mistake? That doesn’t even sound right. This officer has been on the force for 26 years. I can’t accept that,” he said.

