US policy, support for Nigerian democracy inconsistent, Presidency alleges

The Presidency has alleged that the policy and support of the United States of America (USA) towards Nigeria, including during the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, have been so inconsistent.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, in a release made available to newsmen on Sunday, noted that predicting Nigeria’s collapse was a perennial pursuit of the US think-tanks and policy experts.

He recalled that in 2005, at a time when it was hardly an earth-shaking prediction, a US National Intelligence Council paper floated the idea that there could be a military coup in Nigeria.

Shehu said instead of the prediction coming to pass, democracy has continued to take root in the country, with four elected presidents, four transfers of power – including one in 2015 between the winning opposition candidate and the losing incumbent president seeking re-election.

He lamented that despite evidence to the contrary, the collapse predictors kept doubling down on their bets with the most recent by a retired former US ambassador to Nigeria, 2004-2007, John Campbell.

He recalled that Campbell had predicted during the ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration that the radical Islamic insurrection, Boko Haram, and escalating violence in the Delta and the North might provide the impetus to push Nigeria into the abyss of state failure.

Shehu, said that such prediction never materialised as Jonathan was defeated at the 2015 general election with power peacefully transferring to the victor, President Buhari.

His words: “Though often negative, Campbell does, however, consistently express an important view that it is in the interests of the United States to encourage democracy and security in Nigeria. The government of Nigeria concurs. It is a pity, therefore, that US policy and support towards our country, including during the Buhari administration, has been so inconsistent.

“In 2015, the then newly-elected Buhari government requested US military support in the form of Super Tucano jet fighters for the Nigerian Air Force. The Nigerian military, security, and intelligence services repeatedly made this request. The US administration of the time concurred: the delivery of such jets would help deliver a critical turning point in Nigeria’s struggle against jihadist terrorists across the Sahel.

“Yet two years later, that jet delivery was rescinded, the reasons given that unless Nigeria improved its religious relations between Christianity and Islam then US support would not be forthcoming in this, and many other areas.

“Such views were compounded by the constant lobbying of US Congress by the opponents of the Nigerian government who had lost the previous election, and many of their southern religious supporters, including Bishop Matthew Kukah, the Catholic Bishop of Diocese of Sokoto, who, unsurprising, provides a supportive quote for the dust cover of the new edition of Campbell’s book.

“Fortunately, now, today under a new US administration, these jets have been delivered, and with it, a serious blow against the terrorists; with the supreme leader of Islamic State in West Africa and scores of other leaders of the group eliminated in airstrikes.

“It is all very well to claim it is in the United States’ interests to help Nigeria become an even-better democracy and stable country. It is quite another to forever avoid mentioning the last coup was 29 years ago, and that since 1999 Nigeria has enjoyed 23 unbroken years of democratically elected governments and peaceful transition between them.”

