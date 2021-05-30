News Top Stories

US prosecutors level fresh $1.6m fraud charge against Rufai

Posted on Author Tunde Sulaiman WITH AGENCY REPORTS

Fresh facts have emerged indicating that Abidemi Rufai, the suspended aide of the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, also tried to swindle the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of nearly $1.6 million.
Rufai, who was accused of stealing $350,000 from Washington State as part of a massive pandemic-related fraud, is now facing the fresh charge from federal prosecutors.
The 42-year-old Rufai, was arrested May 14 as he tried to travel from New York to Nigeria. He is accused of using stolen identities to take more than $350,000 from the Washington State Employment Security Department as it tried to rush unemployment benefits to people who lost work during the pandemic last year, reports The Associated Press.
The state likely paid out more than $647 million in such fraudulent claims, though $370 million was recovered, officials said last month.
Federal prosecutors in western Washington have been seeking to make sure Rufai remains in custody pending trial, saying he poses a severe flight risk, is facile with fake identities, and that he’s unlikely to ever be extradited if he makes it back to Nigeria.
On Friday, they filed a letter with U.S. District Judge Benjamin Settle to bolster that argument. It said that in the last few days, IRS criminal investigators have revealed that they have been investigating an email account associated with Rufai for years.
According to the IRS, the email account was used to file 652 fraudulent tax returns, seeking $1.6 million in refunds, from 2016 to 2019.
“The IRS rejected many of the filings, but accepted returns seeking approximately $900, 000,” the letter said. “The IRS is calculating the amount of refunds actually paid out on these returns.”
An attorney representing Rufai, Lance Hester, told The Seattle Times he was not yet familiar enough with the allegations against his client to comment

