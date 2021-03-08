News

US pushes new peace effort, may withdraw all forces from Afghanistan after May 1

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The U.S. government said Sunday that all options remain on the table for its remaining 2,500 troops in Afghanistan, saying it has made no decisions about its military commitment after May 1.
The State Department comments came after reports emerged that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had made a new urgent push for a United Nations-led peace effort that included a warning that the U.S. military was considering exiting Afghanistan by May 1, reports Reuters.
Blinken in a letter to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani published by TOLOnews, an Afghan news outlet, and confirmed in a published report by the New York Times, said the United States is “considering the full withdrawal of forces by May 1st as we consider other options.”
A State Department spokeswoman declined to confirm the letter’s veracity, but said Sunday the United States has “not made any decisions about our force posture in Afghanistan after May 1. All options remain on the table.”
According to the letter, the United States is pursuing high-level diplomatic efforts “to move matters more fundamentally and quickly toward a settlement and a permanent and comprehensive cease-fire.”
The letter said the United States would ask the United Nations to convene foreign ministers and envoys from Russia, China, Pakistan, Iran, India and United States “to discuss a unified approach to supporting peace in Afghanistan.”
It added the United States will ask Turkey to host a senior-level meeting of “both sides in the coming weeks to finalize a peace agreement.”
Blinken’s letter said the 90-day reduction violence proposal is “intended to prevent a spring offensive by the Taliban.”
Blinken said in the event of a U.S. military withdrawal that he was concerned “the security situation will worsen and that the Taliban could make rapid territorial gains,” adding he hoped Ghani would “understand the urgency of my tone.”
Ghani said on Saturday, in a bid to push forward peace talks with the Taliban, that his government was ready to discuss holding fresh elections, insisting that any new government should emerge through the democratic process.
Ghani met U.S. special envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad in Kabul during the past week to discuss ways to inject momentum in the stalled peace negotiations with Taliban representatives being held in Qatar. The State Department said Sunday “Khalilzad’s trip represents a continuation of American diplomacy in the region.”
Violence and targeted killings have surged since the Afghan government began U.S.-backed negotiations with the Taliban last September, and western security officials say the insurgents, already holding large swathes of rural areas, have begun to gain ground around towns and cities.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

#EndSARS: ICC receives reports of alleged crimes in Nigeria

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has said it has received reports of crimes during the #EndSARS protests in Nigeria.   This was disclosed yesterday by ICC prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, in a terse statement posted on the verified Twitter handle of the organization, @Intl- CrimCourt.   The ICC prosecutor said the court is monitoring developments from […]
News

Osinbajo to graduands of skill acquisition don’t give up on yourself

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim,

Wife of the Vice President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo on Tuesday told Nigerian Youths not to give up on themselves and the country despite the hardship occasioned by economic austerity, but that they should continue to persever Osibanjo gave the advice, at the 2020 graduation ceremony of Woodi Empowerment and Skills Acquisition Programme (WESAP), organised by […]
News

Outrage in Brazil as policeman steps on woman’s neck

Posted on Author Reporter

    Two military police officers in Brazil’s São Paulo city are to face criminal charges after pictures were broadcast on TV showing one of them stepping on the neck of a black woman. The victim, a middle-aged owner of a small bar, was then dragged in handcuffs across the pavement, reports Sky News. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica