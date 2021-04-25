News

US racing to send aid to India as COVID-19 cases soar

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The United States is deeply concerned by a massive surge in coronavirus cases in India and will race additional support to the Indian government and health care workers, a White House spokeswoman said on Saturday.
“We are in active conversations at high levels and plan to quickly deploy additional support to the Government of India and Indian health care workers as they battle this latest severe outbreak. We will have more to share very soon,” the spokeswoman told Reuters via email.
Washington is under increasing pressure to do more to help India, the world’s largest democracy and a strategic ally in President Joe Biden’s efforts to counter China, as it grapples with a record-setting surge in coronavirus infections.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Friday called on the Biden administration to release millions of stored doses of AstraZeneca (AZN.L) vaccine for shipment to India, Brazil and other hard hit countries.
The Indian government has deployed military planes and trains to get urgently needed oxygen to Delhi from other parts of the country and foreign countries, including Singapore.
The number of cases across the country surged by a record daily rise of 349,691 on Sunday, for a total of 16.96 million cases, including 192,311 deaths, the health ministry said.
The country of 1.3 billion people is on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe, Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, warned in an op-ed published Saturday in the Washington Post.
He said some 2,000 people were dying daily, but most experts estimated that the true number was five to 10 times that level.
Officials from both countries are engaged at various levels to ensure a smooth supply of inputs and components from U.S. companies for production of COVID-19 vaccines in India, a spokesman at the Indian Embassy in Washington told Reuters.
He said it was important to work together to identify ways to overcome bottlenecks in medical supply chains and expedite ongoing vaccination efforts.
Jha called on Washington to send India oxygen, excess testing kits and high-quality personal protective equipment, including face masks, and medicines to treat COVID-19 patients, including sedatives and Remdesivir.
Jha also urged the Biden administration to share excess vaccines with India and other countries in crisis, citing some 30 million unused doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine that is in use elsewhere, but has not been authorized by U.S. regulators.
Washington should also lift export controls on raw materials put in place via the Defense Production Act and an associated export embargo in February, Jha wrote.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday said U.S. and Indian officials were working to find ways to help address the crisis, but gave no timetable for the support.
She said the United States has already provided India some $1.4 billion in health assistance, emergency relief supplies, pandemic training for Indian state and local health officials, and ventilators.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Purported suspension of Kwankwaso, Aliyu, a fabrication –PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the purported suspension of former Kano State governor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso and his Niger State counterpart, Dr. Babangida Aliyu, from the party is a mere fabrication.   The party said in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, that the provisions of its constitution were clear on […]
News Top Stories

Air passengers decry rise in fares

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

…seek urgent attention to roads, railway       Nigerians who travel by air, have decried the “sudden” upsurge in air fares and urged the Federal Government to intervene to avoid poor patronage that could dwindle the fortunes of the aviation industry.   The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the air fares shot […]
News Top Stories

16 auditors to physically verify NDDC’s 12, 000 projects

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Federal Government, yesterday, announced that it had flagged-off the physical verification phase of the ongoing forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).   The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, inaugurated the exercise in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, according to a statement by NDDC’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Dr Ibitoye Abosede. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica