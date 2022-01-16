US rapper, Wavy Navy Pooh, killed in drive-by shooting

Rapper Wavy Navy Pooh was killed in a drive-by outside Miami, according to reports.

The 28-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Shandler Beaubien, was driving a Toyota Camry through Kendall, a suburb of Miami, at the moment of the fatal attack, The Sun reported.

Two children — ages one and five — were sitting in the back with a woman, said Alvaro Zabaleta, a Miami-Dade Police Department rep.

One was celebrating a birthday, Zabaleta said.

Only Beaubien was harmed.

The shooter, driving a four-door gray Lexus, sped away, Zabaleta said.

Beaubien’s debut album, released in 2020 under the label Quality Control Music, was titled “Murder is a Major Issue (MIAMI).”

