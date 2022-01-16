Arts & Entertainments

US rapper, Wavy Navy Pooh, killed in drive-by shooting

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on US rapper, Wavy Navy Pooh, killed in drive-by shooting

 

Rapper Wavy Navy Pooh was killed in a drive-by outside Miami, according to reports.

The 28-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Shandler Beaubien, was driving a Toyota Camry through Kendall, a suburb of Miami, at the moment of the fatal attack, The Sun reported.

Two children — ages one and five — were sitting in the back with a woman, said Alvaro Zabaleta, a Miami-Dade Police Department rep.

One was celebrating a birthday, Zabaleta said.

Only Beaubien was harmed.

The shooter, driving a four-door gray Lexus, sped away, Zabaleta said.

Beaubien’s debut album, released in 2020 under the label Quality Control Music, was titled “Murder is a Major Issue (MIAMI).”

*Courtesy: The New York Post

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Genevieve Nnaji calls out Deyemi Okanlawon for making joke of #WSW Challenge

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji, has called out colleague, Deyemi Okanlawon, for mocking the Women Support Women challenge. The challenge requires women to post black and white photos on their page and pledge to support other women after being nominated. The movie veteran, expressed her disenchantment at Okanlawon who posted a photo of himself on his […]
Arts & Entertainments

100 Songs: Freedom Park hosts Tomoloju

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

As part of activities in its ongoing 10th anniversary celebration, Freedom Park is set to host multi-talented, multiskilled artiste, Benson Omowafola Tomoloju. The composer, singer, dramatist, theatre director and culture communicator will be performing live some of his 100 Songs, which were recently unveiled on a Google App by the same name. The Freedom Park […]
Arts & Entertainments

The Invincible Hands: Celebrating Nigerian women in art

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

An exhibition of works by over 40 contemporary Nigerian women artists opened penultimate Saturday at the serene Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art (YSMA), Pan-Atlantic University, Main Campus, Lekki Expressway, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.   Titled, ‘The Invincible Hands’, the exhibition, curated by Olufisayo Bakare, is set against the backdrop of the notable contributions of Nigerian women artists […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica