News

US Rep, Fortenberry, to resign over Chagoury donation

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Republican U.S. Representative Jeff Fortenberry, who was convicted of lying to FBI investigators about illegal contributions to his 2016 re-election campaign, said on Saturday that he would be resigning from Congress.

Following a trial in Los Angeles federal court, the jury found Fortenberry, who represents Nebraska, guilty of scheming to falsify and conceal material facts, along with two counts of making false statements to federal investigators, reports Reuters.

In a statement, Fortenberry said he would be resigning shortly because of difficulties in his “current circumstances.”

Prosecutors had accused Fortenberry of lying to investigators during two interviews in 2019 about $30,000 in campaign contributions he received in 2016 from Nigerian billionaire Gilbert Chagoury.

Federal law prohibits foreign nationals from donating to federal election campaigns.

Fortenberry’s lawyers said he did not mean to mislead FBI agents but was caught off-guard by their interview request and suffered from a faulty memory.

Fortenberry, 61, has served in Congress since 2005.

The three felony charges each carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 28 before U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld in Los Angeles.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Obasanjo to secessionists: It’s idiotic for Nigeria to disintegrate now

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday declared that it will be “almost idiotic” for Nigeria to disintegrate at this time and age when Africa is trying to reintegrate for political, social and economic development. Obasanjo said it was normal for Nigerians to be apprehensive and frustrated with the current situation of the country, but calling for […]
News Top Stories

2023: Anambra APC asks Ngige to run for president

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

As the debate on presidential zoning to the South East continues to take centre stage, the Anambra State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has called on the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen Chris Ngige, to run for president during the 2023 general elections. The state chapter of the APC made the resolution […]
News

U.S. places additional 45,000 HIV patients on ARV treatment in Ondo, Oyo

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The United States government has identified and placed an additional 45,000 People Living with HIV (PLHIV) in Oyo and Ondo states on life-saving antiretroviral treatment as part of efforts to move Nigeria towards HIV epidemic control. The U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) administered by the U.S. Centres for Disease Control (CDC), said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica