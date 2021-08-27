US Rep. wants Biden removed Biden over Afghanistan crisis

U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, a freshman Republican from North Carolina, is calling on Vice President Kamala Harris to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove President Biden from office following the deadly, botched withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

“Our nation is at a crisis point,” he wrote in a letter to Harris and the rest of the cabinet Thursday.

He warned of China’s ambitions on the world stage, the resurgent Russia, rising inflation, chaos at the southern border and other global predicaments threatening the U.S. – and argued that confronting them will take strong, decisive leadership, reports Fox News.

“Joe Biden’s physical inability to lead is not a political talking point – it’s a demonstrable fact,” Cawthorn told Fox News on Thursday evening. “He is not mentally fit to serve as president of the United States.”

The congressman said he does not believe Biden is capable of serving as commander-in-chief following the disastrous U.S. pullout of Afghanistan, which has left thousands of Afghan allies stranded, the country in Taliban hands and the most Americans killed in a single attack in Afghanistan in over a decade.

Like this: Like Loading...