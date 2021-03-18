News

US report warns of threats from white supremacists, militias

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

U.S. spy agencies warned on Wednesday of an ongoing threat that racially motivated violent extremists, such as white supremacists, will carry out mass-casualty attacks on civilians while militia groups target police and government personnel and buildings.
Agencies contributing to the assessment by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence included the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security and the National Counterterrorism Center, reports Reuters.
The assessment said extremists who promote white racial superiority have potentially frequent communications with extremists abroad who hold similar ideological beliefs and each seeks to influence the other.
The agencies said that recent political and social developments – such as claims by Republican former President Donald Trump and his supporters about fraud in November’s U.S. presidential election, restrictions related to COVID-19, fallout from the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, and conspiracy theories – “will almost certainly spur” some domestic extremists “to try to engage in violence this year.”
Other domestic extremist categories which concern government investigators include animal rights and environmental activists, anti-abortion protesters, anarchists and people who call themselves sovereign citizens who “believe they are immune from government authority and laws,” the agencies said.
Citing the report, House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, a Democrat, said in a statement that while lone actors posed some of the most difficult challenges to detect, the violence also involved sophisticated cells and plots.
Senate Intelligence Committee chair Mark Warner, also a Democrat, said in a statement that social media platforms had facilitated online radicalization, helping white supremacists, violent extremist groups and militia movements to recruit, organize and in some cases, coordinate across continents.
U.S. far-right and white supremacist groups sharply stepped up their distribution of racist or anti-Semitic fliers, posters banners and other forms of physical propaganda last year, according to a study released on Wednesday by the Anti-Defamation League.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Insecurity: EKiti NACOMYO charges govt to be alive to responsibilities

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The Ekiti State chapter of the National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations, (NACOMYO) has expressed deep concern over alarming rate of banditry and kidnapping bedeviling the State. The association charged government on dutiful roles in ensuring protection of people’s lives and properties as enshrined in the Constitution. The religious group in a statement made available […]
News

Sell fuel at N150 per litre, IPMAN directs members in S’West

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), South West Zone, has directed all its members to increase the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to N150 per litre. The South West Zonal Chairman of IPMAN, Alhaji Dele Tajudeen, said this in an interview with reporters in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. Tajudeen, who […]
News

Reps raise the alarm over 80,000 Nigerians sex-slaves abroad

Posted on Author Philip Nyam ABUJA

The chairman, House of Representat ives’ committee on diaspora affairs, Hon. Tolu Akande-Sadipe has said about eighty thousand Nigerians were currently being held as sex-slaves and in forced labour across the world especially in countries like Lebanon, Mali and across the Middle East.   Akande Sadipe, who disclosed this, condemned complacency by the Ministries of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica