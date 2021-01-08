News

US reports over 4,000 daily COVID-19 deaths for first time

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The United States (U.S.) reported more than 4,000 Coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths in one day for the first time on Thursday, as health systems struggle to cope with the number of sick and dying patients.
A total of 4,033 people died in connection with the disease within 24 hours, according to the COVID-19 Tracking Project.
The country has seen a total of 365,000 deaths linked to the coronavirus so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins university, out of a population of 330 million people.
On Thursday more than 266,000 new cases were reported, bringing the total tally to not less than 21.6 million cases.
Case numbers are particularly high in the state of California and in Los Angeles County, where more than 1 in 5 test results are coming back positive. No other country comes close to as many confirmed coronavirus cases in terms of absolute numbers.
In India, there are 10.3 million confirmed cases, while in Brazil, 7.9 million have been counted.
Experts also assume there are a high number of unreported coronavirus cases in most countries, reports the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

FBI: Iran, Russia have US voter information

Posted on Author Reporter

  US national security officials have reported Iran was responsible for sending threatening emails to Democratic voters. The emails appeared to come from a far-right pro-Trump group and were meant to “incite unrest”, National Intelligence Director John Ratcliffe said. Ratcliffe also said US officials found Iran and Russia have obtained “some voter registration information”. The […]
News

Reps begin Constitution review, call for memoranda

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

The House of Representatives Special Committee on the review of the 1999 constitution has commenced the process of further alteration to the provision of 1999 constitution (as amended).   The committee, chaired by Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase, has called for memoranda on the following thematic areas- federal structure and power devaluation, local government autonomy, […]
News

Opposition Reps reject N151 fuel hike, demand suspension

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

The minority caucus in the House of Representatives has rejected the increase in pump price of fuel from N148 to N151. 56 as announced by the Petroleum Product Marketing Company (PPMC) on Wednesday. The lawmakers, in a statement by the minority leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndidu Elumelu, Wednesday, described the announced increase […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica