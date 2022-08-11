News

US Republican lampoons opposition lawmakers for attempting to sack Buhari

A member of the Republican Party in the United States, Saul Anuzis, has lampooned Nigerian opposition lawmakers for attempting to sack President Muhammadu Buhari at the twilight of his administration. Anuzis, also the President of the American Senior Citizens, in a piece published in Washington Times and forwarded to State House Correspondents by the Media Office, said the response of the Presidency to the threat was appropriate. The American posited that the unnecessary opposition threats to sitting Presidents in the US were becoming a negative influence on democracy all over the world, especially in Africa.

Acknowledging the security challenges facing Nigeria, the former Michigan Republican Party Chairman said the terrorists were being decimated, adding that the United Kingdom and the United States were boosting cooperation with Buhari like they never did with former President Goodluck Jonathan because of a lack of trust. Anuzis wrote: “In Nigeria, the world’s third-largest democracy after India and the United States, there’s a copycat attempt underway. “Just last week, in a headline-grabbing stunt, opposition lawmakers in Nigeria staged a mass walkout from the Senate plenary. Their grievance? That the Senate President did not entertain a motion to impeach the country’s two-time democratically elected leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, just months before the end of his second and final term. “It is no coincidence this occurs just months before Nigeria’s next presidential election.

Nor is it a coincidence that the calls for impeachment are led by senators from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, which was defeated by Mr. Buhari after its leader, Goodluck Jonathan (president from 2010 to 2015), became synonymous with corruption and incompetence. And as in many other countries around the world, it is no coincidence that no other Nigerian president has faced impeachment proceedings. Recent events in the U.S. gave legitimacy and international attention to this unscrupulous and underhanded political tactic. “Nigeria does face serious security challenges that have worsened under the pandemic and global cost of living crisis. But the current administration has made significant inroads in tackling the threats. West African terror cell Boko Haram, which before Mr. Buhari held territory the size of Belgium within Nigeria, and has now been reduced to a shell of its former self.”

 

