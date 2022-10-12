US returns 23 looted Benin bronzes to Nigeria

The United States of America has repatriated to Nigeria, 23 Benin bronzes, part of the thousands of artifacts that were looted by the British during their invasion of Benin Kingdom in 1897. At the repatriation ceremony in Washington, DC, yesterday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, commended the US for the repatriation of the looted cultural heritage.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Segun Adeyemi, Special Assistant To the President (Media) Office of the Minister of Information and Culture. He said: “Please permit me, on behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, to most sincerely thank the United States and her major cultural heritage institutions for the return of these highlycherished Benin Bronzes to Nigeria – which is the reason we are here today. “These artifacts are intrinsic to the culture that produced them. “A people ought not to be denied the works of their forebears. It is in the light of this that we are delighted with today’s repatriation of the Benin Bronzes.”

