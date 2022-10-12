Metro & Crime

US returns 23 looted Benin bronzes to Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The United States of America has repatriated to Nigeria, 23 Benin bronzes, part of the thousands of artifacts that were looted by the British during their invasion of Benin Kingdom in 1897. At the repatriation ceremony in Washington, DC, yesterday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, commended the US for the repatriation of the looted cultural heritage.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Segun Adeyemi, Special Assistant To the President (Media) Office of the Minister of Information and Culture. He said: “Please permit me, on behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, to most sincerely thank the United States and her major cultural heritage institutions for the return of these highlycherished Benin Bronzes to Nigeria – which is the reason we are here today. “These artifacts are intrinsic to the culture that produced them. “A people ought not to be denied the works of their forebears. It is in the light of this that we are delighted with today’s repatriation of the Benin Bronzes.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

New Telegraph sets the pace at media awards

Posted on Author Chijioke Iremeka

Chijioke Iremeka   Journalists working with the New Telegraph Newspapers have been called upon to maintain the company’s tradition of winning big at different national and international awards.   The Managing Director/Editor-In-Chief (MD/EIC), Daily Telegraph Publishing Company Limited, owners of New Telegraph titles, Mr. Ayodele Aminu, made this appeal while congratulating some of the company’s […]
Metro & Crime

Mum arrested for chaining teenage girl in Abia

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUA HIA

Officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have rescued a teenage girl, identified simply as Ada, chained and locked up by her mother in Abia State.   The NSCDC officials also arrested the girl’s mother, Blessing, who claimed Ada was mentally challenged. Ada, a native of Obinkita village in Arochukwu Local Government […]

NDLEA officials)
Metro & Crime

NDLEA destroy 15 hectares Indian hemp farm in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Ogun State Command, has destroyed 15 hectares of Indian Hemp farm in Imosa enclave in Ijebu-East Local Government Area of the state. The exercise was carried out in collaboration with Ogun State Government. The exercise was carried out under the supervision of the state commander of NDLEA, Archie-Abia […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica