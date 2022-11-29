News

US scholar attributes Europe’s prosperity to Africa

Posted on

Howard French, a Professor of Journalism at Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, has said Africa provided gold and cheap labour, in the form of slaves, for the transformation of Europe into a prosperous and economic zone in the 19th century.

 

French, who was a guest speaker at the hybrid 4th edition of the Sterling Leadership Series, held over the weekend in Lagos, with the theme: ‘Born in Blackness: Truth, Lies and X’, contended that it was gold from Ghana and slaves from the rest of Africa that served as cheap labour for three and half centuries during the slave trade that made the difference in terms of Europe’s economic prosperity compared to other parts of the world.

 

He averred that it was Africa’s wealth and labour enabled the settlement of the Western Hemisphere and ensured the transformation of that part of the world into a prosperous economic zone.

He said: “Without Africans, the prosperity of Europe would never have happened on the scale it is today. Europe would have been a minor player in the history of the modern world. It is Africa and its people that made the difference for Europe.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

