News

US School Shooting: Harris calls for assault weapons ban

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

US Vice-President Kamala Harris has made an impassioned plea for a ban on assault weapons in the wake of two deadly mass shootings in the US.

Ms Harris was attending the funeral of Ruth Whitfield, 86, killed in a supermarket in Buffalo on May 14, reports the BBC.

That shooting came just 10 days before an attack on a Texas primary school left 19 children and two teachers dead.

Ms Harris, listing these and other attacks, said it was time to say “enough is enough” to gun violence.

“Everybody’s got to stand up and agree that this should not be happening in our country and that we should have the courage to do something about it,” she told the congregants at the funeral.

She added that the solution was clear – and included things like background checks and an assault weapons ban.

“Do you know what an assault weapon is?” she asked, continuing: “It was designed for a specific purpose: to kill a lot of human beings quickly. An assault weapon is a weapon of war, with no place, no place in a civil society.”

The 18-year-old gunman in Tuesday’s shooting in Uvalde had two AR-15-style semi-automatic rifles, at least one of which he is reported to have bought soon after his birthday.

After he was shot dead, police found as many as 1,657 rounds of ammunition and 60 magazines in his possession.

The Buffalo, New York, shooter, also 18, had previously come into contact with authorities, but no red flags came up when he legally bought his own AR-15-style weapon.

“Why should anyone be able to buy a weapon that can kill other human beings without at least knowing, ‘Hey, has that person committed a violent crime before? Are they a threat against themselves or others? That’s just reasonable,” Ms Harris said on Saturday.

However, attempts to bring in universal background checks and bans on assault weapons have hit roadblocks. The issue is divisive in the US, with almost all Democrats backing stronger controls, compared to just 24% of Republicans.

The powerful National Rifle Association (NRA) gun lobby uses its substantial budget to influence members of Congress on gun policy.

On Friday, former Republican President Donald Trump called not for tighter gun controls, but for better protected schools.

Speaking at an NRA’s meeting, he said that decent Americans should be allowed firearms to defend themselves against “evil”.

The same day, it emerged police did not enter the classroom in Uvalde, Texas, because of the active shooter inside.

Instead – as children called the emergency services begging for help – they waited 40 minutes, a decision police have now admitted was “wrong”.

US President Joe Biden is expected to make his own call for tighter gun controls during a visit to Uvalde on Sunday. On Saturday he urged Americans to “make their voices heard” against gun violence.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

UK study finds new symptoms related to COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Chills, loss of appetite, headache and muscle aches are among a new set of symptoms related to COVID-19, experts at Imperial College London said yesterday in a report. The study was conducted among more than one million people between June 2020 and January 2021. The report said new symptoms were in addition to the “classic” […]
News

Nasarawa gov: We’ll not tolerate quackery in carrying out public works

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel LAFIA

Nasarawa State Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Sule, yesterday inaugurated the state Technical and Expatriate Monitoring Committee and the state Expatriate Monitoring Committee on Engineering, with a call on them to come up with stringent regupations that would guide the ethics and practice of the profession.   Inaugurating the committees at the Government House, Lafia, Governor Sule […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity: FG, Senate disagree on funding for Army

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

The Federal Government and the Senate Committee on Army yesterday disagreed on the place of funding and equipping of the Nigeria Army and the worsening insecurity being witnessed across the country.   The disagreement came to the fore at a meeting between the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, representatives of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica