US Secretary of State speaks with Onyeama, acknowledges threats of violent extremists to security 

… affirms revocation of immigrant visa restriction on Nigeria

Wale Elegbede

United States Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken, Monday admitted threats that violent extremists in Nigeria could pose to both the country’s and regional security.
In a statement attributable to his office, the Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price, said the American Secretary of State spoke with his Nigerian counterpart, Geoffrey Onyeama, to highlight the importance that the United States places on its relationship with Nigeria.
The statement, dated March 1, affirmed  the close ties between Americans and Nigerians
It reads: “Secretary Blinken outlined a holistic approach to the U.S.-Nigeria partnership based on our shared values of democracy, respect for human rights, and robust people-to-people relations.
“Acknowledging the threats that violent extremists pose to Nigerian and regional security, he welcomed President Buhari’s recent appointment of military service chiefs to bring new approaches to combat terrorism in the northeast and provide national security throughout the country.
“Secretary Blinken referenced President Biden’s revocation of immigrant visa restrictions on Nigeria as affirmation of the close ties between Americans and Nigerians.
“Secretary Blinken reiterated U.S. support for Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala as the new Director General of the WTO.”

