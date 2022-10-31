US Security Alert: No cause for alarm in Abuja, citizens not in danger -FG

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

The Federal Government has dispelled the fear generated by recent United States’ (US) security alert about Nigeria, especially Abuja, saying citizens are in no danger.

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), disclosed this to State House Correspondents, after an emergency National Security Council meeting convened by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Monday.

Monguno, addressed journalists alongside the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

According to Monguno, the panic, which trailed the US terror alert, addressed to its citizens in Nigeria, was needless as the hype and the sense of insecurity it created were unfounded, urging Nigerians and other residents to go about their businesses without any sense of apprehension.

