US Security Alert: We’re working to maintain peace – DSS

…calls for calm, vigilance

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) has assured of ongoing efforts to guarantee security and public safety in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and its environs, even as it called for calm among residents.

The assurance followed concerns raised by the United States (US) embassy, of possible terror attack on the nation’s capital.

“There is an elevated risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, specifically in Abuja. Targets may include, but are not limited to, government buildings, places of worship, schools, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, athletic gatherings, transport terminals, law enforcement facilities, and international organisations,” the US embassy in Abuja had said.

The DSS has, however, assured that it was working with other relevant security and law enforcement agencies, to maintain peace within the FCT general area, and beyond.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Dr. Peter Afunanya, the Service enjoined the public to remain alert, while providing security agencies with useful information on suspicious movements,and associated tendencies.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) has received several enquiries relating to the security advisory issued by the US Embassy in Abuja, today, 23/10/22,” Afunanya said.

He recalled that the Service had variously issued similar warnings in the past.

Afunanya continued: “While advising that necessary precautions are taken by all and sundry, the populace is enjoined to remain alert and assist security agencies with useful information regarding threats and suspicious criminal acts around them.

“…the Service calls for calm as it works with other law enforcement agencies and stakeholders to maintain peace and order in and beyond Abuja.”

