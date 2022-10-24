News

US Security Alert: We’re working to maintain peace – DSS

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

…calls for calm, vigilance

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) has assured of ongoing efforts to guarantee security and public safety in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and its environs, even as it called for calm among residents.

The assurance followed concerns raised by the United States (US) embassy, of possible terror attack on the nation’s capital.

“There is an elevated risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, specifically in Abuja. Targets may include, but are not limited to, government buildings, places of worship, schools, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, athletic gatherings, transport terminals, law enforcement facilities, and international organisations,” the US embassy in Abuja had said.

The DSS has, however, assured that it was working with other relevant security and law enforcement agencies, to maintain peace within the FCT general area, and beyond.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Dr. Peter Afunanya, the Service enjoined the public to remain alert, while providing security agencies with useful information on suspicious movements,and associated tendencies.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) has received several enquiries relating to the security advisory issued by the US Embassy in Abuja, today, 23/10/22,” Afunanya said.

He recalled that the Service had variously issued similar warnings in the past.

Afunanya continued: “While advising that necessary precautions are taken by all and sundry, the populace is enjoined to remain alert and assist security agencies with useful information regarding threats and suspicious criminal acts around them.

“…the Service calls for calm as it works with other law enforcement agencies and stakeholders to maintain peace and order in and beyond Abuja.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Meet Godson Umeh, fashion entrepreneur who’s worked with Zlatan, Darkoo, others

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Godson Umeh, CEO, GodsonThePlug is a hardworking, focused and consistent young man. Born and raised in Reading, United Kingdom, Godson has always been one of those young men who knew from a very young age what he wanted to do.   He is the second eldest of four. At the age of 19, he thought […]
News Top Stories

Okowa to Omo-Agege: You goofed over N700bn Delta treasury looting

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole, ASABA

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has taken exception to the N700 billion allegation made by the Deputy Senate President, Chief Ovie Omo-Agege, which he accused the governor of squandering in the past seven years of his administration.   Omo-Agege, who has clinched the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for 2023 has since […]
News

Zone 16 AIG resumes, promises to check crimes

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The newly appointed Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 16, comprising of Bayelsa and Rivers state, Ayim Abraham Eging, has formally resumed duites. He was appointed following the death of the former AIG in charge of the zone, Don Awunah, who died after a brief illness. Addressing the officer’s and men […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica