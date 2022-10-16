US seeks additional 10,000 megawatts to Nigeria’s generation capacity

The United States has reaffirmed its commitment, towards boosting Nigeria’s electricity generation capacity to 10,000 megawatts and three million new electricity connections across the country.

Coordinator, Power Africa, Mark Carrato, disclosed this on arrival in Nigeria for a four-day official visit to assess the current challenges and progress in increasing electrification efforts in Africa’s most populous country. The trip marks his first official visit to Nigeria and comes as a stop in a larger regional tour of Power Africa projects in West Africa. The US Mission, this week, hosted Power Africa meetings to expand Nigeria’s pathway for net-zero emissions by 2060.

Ahead of the meetings, Carrato met with cabinet level ministers, federal regulators, service providers, and other development partners in the power sector in Nigeria.

Specifically, he consulted with the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, on the recent launch of the Energy Transition Plan (ETP) and discussed Power Africa’s role in advancing Nigeria’s transition to net-zero emissions and sustainable energy access for all Nigerians under the ETP and the Presidential Power Initiative.

Carato also discussed power sector stabilization initiatives, national metering programs, and Power Africa designed data management systems with regulators and distribution companies.

“It was remarkable to feel the energy and enthusiasm of the off-grid sector at the Quarterly Off-Grid Stakeholders meeting where private sector companies along with the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) strive to increase access to electricity. I am proud that Power Africa has supported the achievement of 1.4 million new connections in the off-grid space in Nigeria,” Carato said.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that Power Africa has trained over 4,000 people in technical energy fields in Nigeria. Carrato noted that it was inspiring to see these new skills and tools being put to use, from companies who build investor pitch skills and can now negotiate with funders, to women who are better positioned to compete and succeed in the workplace.

Power Africa is a U.S. Government-led partnership that harnesses the collective resources of over 170 public and private sector partners to double access to electricity in sub-Saharan Africa. The project is designed to add at least 30,000 megawatts (MW) of cleaner and more reliable electricity generation capacity and 60 million connections by 2030.

