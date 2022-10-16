News Top Stories

US seeks additional 10,000 megawatts to Nigeria’s generation capacity

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi ABUJA Comments Off on US seeks additional 10,000 megawatts to Nigeria’s generation capacity

The United States has reaffirmed its commitment, towards boosting Nigeria’s electricity generation capacity to 10,000 megawatts and three million new electricity connections across the country.

 

Coordinator, Power Africa, Mark Carrato, disclosed this on arrival in Nigeria for a four-day official visit to assess the current challenges and progress in increasing electrification efforts in Africa’s most populous country. The trip marks his first official visit to Nigeria and comes as a stop in a larger regional tour of Power Africa projects in West Africa. The US Mission, this week, hosted Power Africa meetings to expand Nigeria’s pathway for net-zero emissions by 2060.

Ahead of the meetings, Carrato met with cabinet level ministers, federal regulators, service providers, and other development partners in the power sector in Nigeria.

Specifically, he consulted with the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, on the recent launch of the Energy Transition Plan (ETP) and discussed Power Africa’s role in advancing Nigeria’s transition to net-zero emissions and sustainable energy access for all Nigerians under the ETP and the Presidential Power Initiative.

Carato also discussed power sector stabilization initiatives, national metering programs, and Power Africa designed data management systems with regulators and distribution companies.

“It was remarkable to feel the energy and enthusiasm of the off-grid sector at the Quarterly Off-Grid Stakeholders meeting where private sector companies along with the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) strive to increase access to electricity. I am proud that Power Africa has supported the achievement of 1.4 million new connections in the off-grid space in Nigeria,” Carato said.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that Power Africa has trained over 4,000 people in technical energy fields in Nigeria. Carrato noted that it was inspiring to see these new skills and tools being put to use, from companies who build investor pitch skills and can now negotiate with funders, to women who are better positioned to compete and succeed in the workplace.

 

Power Africa is a U.S. Government-led partnership that harnesses the collective resources of over 170 public and private sector partners to double access to electricity in sub-Saharan Africa. The project is designed to add at least 30,000 megawatts (MW) of cleaner and more reliable electricity generation capacity and 60 million connections by 2030.

 

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ezeife: Regional security, restructuring good for Nigeria’s devt

Posted on Author Okegwo Kenechukwu

Former Governor of the old Anambra State, Dr. Chukwuebuka Ezeife, yesterday said the regional security outfit of the South-East extraction was another landmark achievement of the region’s governors, which should be commended if actualised. Speaking to Saturday Telegraph in Awka, on the issue of the regional security outfit, he said the outfit was as old […]
Top Stories

JUST IN: Terrorists release fresh photograph of abducted passengers

Posted on Author Reporter

  The terrorists seized the passengers who were travelling to Kaduna from Abuja on March 28 after derailing the train with a bomb. The terrorists holding at least 160 passengers of the Abuja-Kaduna train have released fresh photograph of their victims. The photograph, mostly of women and children, appear to be a desperate move by […]
News

Ohanaeze barates security agents over Enugu killings

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, Mazi Chuks Ibegbu Ibegbu has expressed regret over bloody clash and shooting involving the security agents and the members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), describing the security operatives as  lacking respect for human life.   The Ohanaeze deputy spokesperson in a statement released to journalists […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica