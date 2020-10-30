News

US seizes Iranian missiles, slaps Iran-related sanctions on 11 entities

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The United States revealed on Thursday it had seized Iranian missiles shipped to Yemen and sold 1.1 million barrels of previously seized Iranian oil that was bound for Venezuela, in the Trump administration’s latest move to increase pressure on Tehran less than a week before November 3 election.
The unsealing of the forfeiture complaints, by the Justice Department, came at the same time that the Treasury Department and State Department jointly slapped sanctions on a combined 11 different entities and individuals for their involvement in the purchase and sale of Iranian petrochemicals, reports Reuters.
The latest actions against Iran come after U.S. intelligence officials earlier this month alleged that Iranian hackers sought to threaten some U.S. voters by sending them spoofed emails that were made to appear as though they were from the pro-Trump Proud Boys group.
Michael Sherwin, the acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, said on Thursday that the unsealing of the Justice Department’s complaints was “divorced from politics.”
“These actions started last summer. And these are fluid, organic situations,” he said.
The Justice Department’s forfeiture civil cases involve alleged schemes by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to secretly ship weapons to Yemen and fuel to Venezuela.
Assistant Attorney General for the National Security Division John Demers said on Thursday that the U.S. government had sold and delivered 1.1 million barrels of Iranian fuel that had been destined for Venezuela, which it had seized earlier this year.
According to the complaint, the fuel originated with firms tied to the IRGC, and shippers took steps to mask ownership. The two vessels carrying the fuel, the Liberia-flagged Euroforce and Singapore-flagged Maersk Progress, had struggled to discharge and shifted course multiple times over the past several weeks.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Blasphemy: Kano court sentences singer to death

Posted on Author MUHAMMAD KABIR KANO

A Kano Upper Shari’a Court sitting at Hausawa Filin Hockey, yesterday sentenced a 22-year-old man to death by hanging for blaspheming against Prophet Muhammad (pbuh).   Our Correspondent reports that the judge, Khadi Aliyu Muhammad Kani, gave the verdict after finding Yahaya Aminu Sharif guilty as charged. Sharif, a resident of Sharifai in Kano metropolis […]
News

Lanre Rasaq’s death, big loss to Lagos, Epe -Tinubu

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

All Progressives Congress National Leader,Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has described the passing of prominent politician, businessman and APC chieftain in Lagos State, Chief Lanre Rasaq, as a big loss to the state.   He said Rasaq who died on Saturday at 74 after a brief illness was a grassroots politician, party loyalist and believer in […]
News

$3bn World Bank loan to boost infrastructure, devts –FG

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Federal Government has disclosed that the $3 billion loan it is hoping to secure from the World Bank will be meant to bridge the gap in the country’s infrastructure to ease the cost of doing businesses in the country. The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Chief Adeniyi Adebayo, made this known at a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: