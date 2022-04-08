News Top Stories

US Senate confirms Ketanji Brown Ketanji Bro Jackson as S’Court judge

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The United States Supreme Court is to include a black female justice for the first time in its 233-year history after the Senate confirmed Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to the nine-member bench. Three Republicans crossed the aisle to seal her appointment by a vote of 53 to 47, reports the BBC. Justice Jackson’s appointment fulfils President Joe Biden’s campaign promise to put a black woman on the court. Chuck Schumer, the majority leader, called it a “joyous day” for the US. The vote was overseen by Vice-President Kamala Harris, the first black woman to hold the office.

Ms Jackson, 51, will replace Justice Stephen Breyer, a fellow liberal judge for whom she once clerked, upon his retire- ment in June. The lifetime appointment will likely see Ms Jackson on the bench for decades, but will not shift the ideological balance of the current court, with its 6-3 conservative majority. Ms Jackson has said she has a “methodology” to deciding cases but not an overarching philosophy. And she agreed with Republican senators about the importance of abiding by the text of the Constitution, as it was intended by the founders. During her confirmation, Democrats touted her experience working as a public defender. She will be the first Supreme Court justice since Thurgood Marshall – the first black Supreme Court justice – to have career experience representing criminal defendants.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ortom to Buhari: Count Benue out of grazing reserves plan

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

*Says: ‘You’ve a hidden agenda on the matter’ Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State Tuesday said President Mohammadu Buhari’s insistence on the creation of cattle grazing reserves is a clear indication that he has a hidden agenda on the issue which only the presidency knows. The governor therefore urged the Federal Government to count the […]
News

PDP: N10bn fraud allegation against NWC spurious, irresponsible

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said N10 billion fraud allegation against its leadership by Kassim Afegbua was spurious and irresponsible.     Afegbua had petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), accusing the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus-led National Working Committee (NWC) […]
News

Parents, friends barred from attending Call to Bar Sept 15

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

The Body of Benchers has restrained parents, guardians and well-wishers of bar aspirants from attending the call-to-bar ceremony scheduled to hold at the Eagle Square, Abuja on September 15.   Before this restraint, the Body of Benchers which regulates the admission of successful law students into the legal profession used to give each aspiring lawyers […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica