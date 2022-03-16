News

US Senate unanimously condemns Putin as war criminal

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin as a war criminal, a rare show of unity in the deeply divided Congress.

The resolution, introduced by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and backed by senators of both parties, encouraged the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague and other nations to target the Russian military in any investigation of war crimes committed during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, reports Reuters.

“All of us in this chamber joined together, with Democrats and Republicans, to say that Vladimir Putin cannot escape accountability for the atrocities committed against the Ukrainian people,” Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a speech on the Senate floor ahead of the vote.

Russia calls its actions a “special military operation” to demilitarise and “denazify” Ukraine. Putin has also called the country a U.S. colony with a puppet regime and no tradition of independent statehood.

Moscow has not captured any of the 10 biggest cities in the country following its incursion that began on Feb. 24, the largest assault on a European state since 1945.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

California office building shooting kills 4, including child

Posted on Author Reporter

  A shooting at a Southern California office building on Wednesday killed four people, including a child, and injured a fifth person before police shot the suspect, police said. Shots were being fired as officers arrived at a two-story office building on Lincoln Avenue in Orange, southeast of Los Angeles, at about 5:30 p.m., Lt. […]
News

Banditry: Katsina residents take refuge in state capital

Posted on Author Ahmed Sani Katsina

As a way to escape from the bandits’ incessant attacks on their villages, residents of the nine Local Government Areas mostly affected by the attacks have relocated to the Katsina metropolis.   However, it is not yet Uhuru for many of them who have escaped the attacks of the bandits as they are confronted with […]
News

Edo government committed to healthcare delivery –Shaibu

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, yesterday said the state government is committed to the welfare and security of the people by providing quality healthcare services to the people. The deputy governor, who was represented by the immediate past Chairperson, Etsako East Council, Mrs. Benedicta Ebuehi, stated this during the flag off of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica