News

US senators ask Blinken to relabel Nigeria as religious freedom violator

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on US senators ask Blinken to relabel Nigeria as religious freedom violator

Five American senators have asked Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, to re-designate Nigeria as a country of particular concern (CPC). In December 2020, the US listed Nigeria among countries blacklisted for “violating religious freedom” under the CPC designation. However, in November 2021, Nigeria was removed from the list.

In a June 29, 2022 letter, the senators questioned why Nigeria was “inexplicably” removed “despite no demonstrable improvement in the country’s religious freedom conditions”. They cited the attack on St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State and the lynching of Deborah Samuel, a female student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, as cases of “religious persecutions” in Nigeria.

The senators, who signed the letter are Josh Hawley, Marco Rubio, Mike Braun, James Inhofe and Tom Cotton. “As you are well aware, horrific acts of deadly violence have been committed against Nigerian Christians in recent weeks, including the massacre of churchgo ers on Pentecost Sunday and the stoning of a Christian college student. Sadly, such violence has become all too familiar for Christians in Africa’s most populous country,” the letter reads.

“Last year, however, you inexplicably removed Nigeria’s designation as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) despite no demonstrable improvement in the country’s religious freedom conditions. “On the contrary, the situation in Nigeria has grown worse. We previously urged you to immediately reverse your misguided decision, and we write today to renew our call. “Recent high-profile acts of violence underscore the intense religious persecution that is regularly experienced by Nigerian Christians. “On Pentecost Sunday, gunmen attacked St. Francis Catholic Church in Nigeria’s Ondo state, reportedly killing at least 50 churchgoers. “Last month, a violent mob brutally stoned to death Deborah Emmanuel Yakubu, a student at Shehu Shagari College of Education in northwest Nigeria,” they said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Biden warns lives could be lost in Kabul airlift

Posted on Author Reporter

  US President Joe Biden has acknowledged the mass evacuation from Afghanistan is “not without risk of loss”. Speaking at the White House, Biden said the US had rescued 13,000 people to date in “one of the largest, most difficult airlifts in history”. But the president’s suggestion that US evacuees were not being hampered by […]
News

Court voids SEC’s sanctions against Oando management

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

Oando shareholders in the persons of Alhaji Yakubu Gumel; Alhaji Kabiru Tambari, suing for themselves and on behalf of the Sokoto State Zone Shareholders’ Association; Tunde Badmus, suing for himself and for the benefits of Pacesetters Shareholders’ Association, bagged yet another win at the Federal High Court (FHC) Kano, in a suit filed against the […]
News Top Stories

Varsities to remain shut as ASUU extends strike by two months

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju, Regina Otokpa, LAGOS, ABUJA

Exactly one month after withdrawing its services from universities nationwide, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has extended its ongoing strike by eight more weeks, for the Federal Government’s failure to meet its  demands.   TheASUUPresident, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke in a signed statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Abuja, noted that that […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica