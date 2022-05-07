News

US sending artillery, radars to Ukraine, Biden says

…as US first lady visits Romania, Slovakia

The White House has announced a new package of security assistance for Ukraine that will include artillery, munitions, radars and other equipment.

“The United States is continuing our strong support for the brave people of Ukraine as they defend their country against Russia’s ongoing aggression,” President Joe Biden said.

“We are sending the weapons and equipment that Congress has authorized directly to the front lines of freedom,” he added.

Biden said existing funding for Ukraine was “nearly exhausted” and urged the US Congress to pass his proposed $33bn (£26.8bn) assistance package to “strengthen Ukraine on the battlefield and at the negotiating table.”

A US official said the latest arms package was worth $150m (£121.6m), Reuters news agency reports.

Meanwhile, US First Lady Jill Biden has arrived in Eastern Europe on a four-day trip intended to reaffirm the US commitment to Ukraine, reports the BBC.

Biden will meet national leaders and US troops, as well as displaced Ukrainian parents, children, educators and aid workers in Romania and Slovakia.

She began her visit on Friday by greeting and serving food to troops stationed at a Romanian air base.

On Sunday, she is expected to spend Mother’s Day with refugee mothers and their children in Kosice, a border city in eastern Slovakia.

The visit marks another high-profile diplomatic engagement by the US in the region, following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Ukraine last week.

President Biden visited Poland in March.

 

