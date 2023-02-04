News

US shoots down Chinese ‘spy’ balloon

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

The US has shot down a giant Chinese balloon that it says has been spying on key military sites across America.

The Department of Defense confirmed its fighter jets brought down the balloon over US territorial waters, reports the BBC.

Three airports were shut and airspace was closed off the coast of North and South Carolina as the military carried out the operation on Saturday.

Footage from the AP news agency showed the balloon falling to the sea after a small explosion.

US President Joe Biden has been under pressure to shoot the balloon down since it first appeared in its airspace last week.

According to a statement from the Pentagon, on Wednesday Biden approved the plan to take down the “surveillance balloon as soon as the mission could be accomplished without undue risk to American lives under the balloon’s path”.

Officials had advised him against targeting the object while it was over land due to the danger of falling debris.

Earlier on Saturday, President Biden told reporters he would “take care of it” in answer to a question about what would happen to the high-altitude craft.

The balloon’s arrival over the US comes amid fraying tensions between Washington and Beijing, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken calling off a trip to Beijing over the matter.

Blinken said the “surveillance” balloon’s presence was “an irresponsible act”. However, China – which says it is a weather ship blown astray – has urged “cool-headed” handling of the dispute.

Earlier, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced it had paused all civilian flights at three airports around the South Carolina coast on Saturday because of a “national security effort”.

The coast guard had also advised mariners to leave the area due to military operations “that present a significant hazard”.

China sought to play down the cancellation of Blinken’s visit over the balloon on Saturday, saying that neither side had formally announced a plan for a trip.

China’s foreign ministry said in a statement that Beijing “would not accept any groundless conjecture or hype” and accused “some politicians and media in the United States” of using the incident “as a pretext to attack and smear China.”

According to US officials, the balloon floated over Alaska and Canada before appearing over the US state of Montana, which is home to a number of sensitive nuclear missile sites.

The incident angered top US officials, with Blinken telling Beijing the balloon’s presence was “a clear violation of US sovereignty and international law” and “an irresponsible act” on the eve of his visit to China.

America’s top diplomat had been set to visit Beijing from February 5 to 6 to hold talks on a wide range of issues, including security, Taiwan and Covid-19. It would have been the first high-level US-China meeting there in years.

But plans faltered after American defence officials announced they were tracking a giant surveillance balloon over the US on Thursday.

On Friday, China finally acknowledged the balloon was its property, saying it was a civilian airship used for meteorological research, which deviated from its route because of bad weather.

And late on Friday, the Pentagon said a second Chinese spy balloon had been spotted – this time over Latin America with reported sightings over Costa Rica and Venezuela.

China has so far made no public comments on the reported second balloon.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Borno sanitises land ownership, generates N1bn in 2021

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa Maiduguri

The Executive Secretary of the Borno State Geographic Information Service (BOGIS), Engr. Adam Bababe has said that his agency has commenced sanitization land ownership in the state and generated over N1.042 billion from January 2021 to 31 December, 2021.   Speaking at a Press briefing, held at the BOGID office, Maiduguri yesterday, the Executive Secretary […]

stethoscope
News

Health workers declare strike in Abia

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

After expiration of the ultimatum given to the Abia State government on unpaid salaries and allowances of its members in which government failed to meet, the Abia State Joint Sector Unions (JOHESU) yesterday announced commencement of an indefinite strike, compelling its members in public health institutions across the state to withdraw their services. Leaders of […]
News

Myanmar protests resume, West condemns security response

Posted on Author Reporter

    Protests spread across Myanmar on Wednesday after the most violent day in demonstrations against a coup that brought to a halt a tentative transition to democracy under elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The United States and United Nations condemned the use of force against protesters who are demanding the reversal of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica