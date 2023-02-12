US shoots down new unidentified object over Canada

Another unidentified object has been shot down over North American airspace, Canadian President Justin Trudeau has confirmed.

He said the latest object “violated Canadian airspace” and was shot down over Yukon in north west Canada, reports the BBC.

Both Canadian and US aircraft were scrambled to track down the object which Trudeau says was taken out by a US F-22.

Trudeau says he gave the order and that he spoke with US President Joe Biden.

“Canadian forces will now recover and analyse the wreckage of the object,” he wrote on Twitter.

He thanked the North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) which earlier said it had been monitoring “a high-altitude airborne object” over northern Canada.

NORAD earlier told CNN it cannot discuss specifics related to these activities but confirmed military aircraft have been deployed.

It is not clear what the object is.

The object’s appearance over North America comes only days after a suspected Chinese spy balloon was shot down after violating American and Canadian airspace.

On Friday another object was shot down over Alaska at the orders of US President Joe Biden.

In a short statement, the military said US troops, including from the Alaska National Guard, were still conducting search and recovery activities on sea ice for that object.

“Arctic weather conditions, including wind chill, snow, and limited daylight, are a factor in this operation, and personnel will adjust recovery operations to maintain safety,” the military said.

