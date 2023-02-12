News

US shoots down new unidentified object over Canada

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

Another unidentified object has been shot down over North American airspace, Canadian President Justin Trudeau has confirmed.

He said the latest object “violated Canadian airspace” and was shot down over Yukon in north west Canada, reports the BBC.

Both Canadian and US aircraft were scrambled to track down the object which Trudeau says was taken out by a US F-22.

Trudeau says he gave the order and that he spoke with US President Joe Biden.

“Canadian forces will now recover and analyse the wreckage of the object,” he wrote on Twitter.

He thanked the North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) which earlier said it had been monitoring “a high-altitude airborne object” over northern Canada.

NORAD earlier told CNN it cannot discuss specifics related to these activities but confirmed military aircraft have been deployed.

It is not clear what the object is.

The object’s appearance over North America comes only days after a suspected Chinese spy balloon was shot down after violating American and Canadian airspace.

On Friday another object was shot down over Alaska at the orders of US President Joe Biden.

In a short statement, the military said US troops, including from the Alaska National Guard, were still conducting search and recovery activities on sea ice for that object.

“Arctic weather conditions, including wind chill, snow, and limited daylight, are a factor in this operation, and personnel will adjust recovery operations to maintain safety,” the military said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Ambassador Oyedemi unveils topnotch Beach resort in Lekki

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

Billionaire real estate mogul and Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of PWAN PLus Business Concerns, Ambassador (Dr.) Julius Oyedemi has plunged into the hospitality and tourism sector, promising to change the sector’s narrative. Oyedemi gave the assurance at the groundbreaking of Cedarwood Luxury Beach Resort held within the neighborhood of Lekki Free Trade Zone, today. Having […]
News

AW Free Foundation, FactSpace West Africa train Togolese journalists on fact-checking

Posted on Author Our Reporters

AW Free Foundation in partnership with FactSpace West Africa has trained Togolese journalists on fact-checking techniques and tools. The workshop was held in the Togolese capital, Lome as part of AW Free Foundation’s media development initiative to impart knowledge of best practices to help improve media systems. The journalists were taken through the fact-checking processes […]
News

Senate S/West caucus condemns use of force on protesters

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The South West caucus in the Senate has condemned the use of brute force on the #EndSARS protesters.   The caucus also condemned wanton destruction of public and private property by hoodlums, and said such constitute bastardisation of the cause of genuine #EndSARS peaceful protesters.   In a communiqué at the end of their meeting, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica