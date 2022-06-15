US spends $6bn to curb HIV/AIDS in Nigeria

The United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, yesterday disclosed that the United States has contributed over $6 billion to strengthen the fight against HIV/AIDS in the Nigeria over the past 19 years.

Leonard spoke at the United Nations House, Abuja during the inauguration of the New Dawn, a publication that chronicles Nigeria’s experience in the fight against HIV.

She said the funds which were expended between 2003 and now, were deployed towards the training and recruitment of hundreds of thousands of health workers, upgrading of existing laboratories infrastructures to world class status and developing the most upto- date data management and supply chain systems to advance Nigeria’s ability to deliver comprehensive HIV services.

She said: “It is truly an honour to join you today to reflect upon the success of Nigeria’s HIV response over the past 35 years. When Nigeria’s first case was reported in 1986, it marked the beginning of what appeared to be an unstoppable epidemic.

“The launching of the New Dawn publication takes us back into history when an AIDS-Free generation seemed unimaginable. But today, we have come to celebrate that the impossible is possible and reaching HIV epidemic control is a reality for Nigeria!

“The U.S. government through the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) has improved access to HIV treatment services to every corner of this country. “We are most proud of how we reached this point together.

Our key partnerships with the national and state governments, UNAIDS, and the Global Fund were instrumental in determining what systems and strategy we needed to gain traction and outpace HIV.”

According to the US envoy, the current targeted strategy was based on the Ministry of Health’s “highly successful” population- based survey, the Nigerian AIDS Indicator and Impact Survey (NAIIS).

She explained that the data received from the survey allowed the partners to zoom in on reaching 95-95-95 goals as it informed the ART Surge strategy to target treatment for populations of unknown HIV status

