News

US state to bring back firing squads for executions

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

South Carolina is poised to bring back firing squads to its list of execution methods amid a shortage of drugs to carry out lethal injections in an effort to resume capital punishment after a decade.
The state House voted 66-43 Wednesday on legislation that would allow death row inmates to choose between being shot or electrocuted if lethal injection drugs aren’t available. The state is one of nine that still use the electric chair and will become the fourth to use firing squads, reports Fox News.
The state Senate approved the bill in March. After another routine vote in the House, the bill will head to the desk of Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, who said he will sign it.
“We are one step closer to providing victims’ families and loved ones with the justice and closure they are owed by law,” he tweeted Wednesday after the vote. “I will sign this legislation as soon as it gets to my desk.”
Supporters say the bill will deliver justice to those convicted of violent crimes. Opponents decried the death penalty but also cited the possibility of innocent people being put to death.
Others brought up George Stinney, the youngest person executed in the U.S. in the 20th century. He was 14 when he was sent to South Carolina’s electric chair after a one-day trial in 1944 for killing two White girls. A judge threw out the Black teen’s conviction in 2014. Newspaper stories reported that witnesses said the straps to keep him in the electric chair didn’t fit around his small frame.
“So not only did South Carolina give the electric chair to the youngest person ever in America, but the boy was innocent,” said Democratic Rep. Justin Bamberg.
There are several prisoners in line to be executed. Corrections officials said three of South Carolina’s 37 death row inmates are out of appeals. But lawsuits against the new death penalty rules are also likely.
Three inmates, all in Utah, have been killed by firing squad since the U.S. reinstated the death penalty in 1977. Nineteen inmates have died in the electric chair this century.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

U.S., China clash over COVID-19 at UNGA

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The United States and China yesterday clashed over the coronavirus pandemic during the General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). U.S. President Donald Trump, who fired the first shot in his pre-recorded video message, referred to coronavirus as “China virus”, a term that angers Beijing.   “We must hold accountable the nation which […]
News Top Stories

NBS: Unemployment rate hits 23.1m in Q4’20

Posted on Author Abduwahab Isa Abuja

Imo, Adamawa, Cross River top table    Nigeria’s unemployment rate increased to 33.3 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2020 from 27.1 per cent recorded in first quarter of the same year, according to the latest unemployment data (Q4’20) obtained from the website of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) yesterday.   According to […]
News

FMDQ reports N16.47tn turnover in June

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Turnover in the Fixed Income and Currency (FIC) markets for the month ended June 30, 2020 was N16.47 trillion, indicating a month on month (MoM) increase of 39.81 per cent (N4.69 trillion) from the turnover recorded in May 2020 (11.78 trillion).   This represents a year-onyear (YoY) decrease of 13.86 per cent (N2.65 trillion) from […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica