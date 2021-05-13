Health

US state to residents: Take COVID-19 vaccine win $1m

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The US state of Ohio will award cash prizes of $1m (£710,000) to five recipients of Covid-19 vaccines as part of a lottery launched to boost flagging up-take of jabs.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said only adult residents who had had a vaccine would be eligible for the draw, reports the BBC.
The first of five weekly drawings will be announced on May 26, DeWine said.
He said the lottery would be paid for by coronavirus relief funds from the federal government.
A world leader in Covid-19 vaccinations, the US has given 58.7% of its adult population jabs against the disease.
A successful vaccination programme was crucial to curbing the pandemic in the US, which has recorded more than 32 million infections in total – the highest figure in the world.
President Joe Biden has set his administration the goal of vaccinating 70% of adults by 4 July – American Independence Day.
However, for weeks now, the number of vaccines administered has been in decline nationwide. Health officials have attributed this to hesitancy among some Americans.
To convince the undecided, eye-catching giveaways – including beer, donuts, tickets to sporting events and cash prizes – are being offered in different parts of the country.
“I know that some may say, ‘DeWine, you’re crazy!’,” DeWine wrote in a tweet, announcing the Ohio lottery. “‘This million-dollar drawing idea of yours is a waste of money’. But truly, the real waste at this point in the pandemic – when the vaccine is readily available to anyone who wants it – is a life lost to Covid-19.”
The state is also offering a lottery for vaccinated residents under the age of 18. Instead of $1m, though, they could win a full four-year scholarship to one of Ohio’s state universities.
The pool of names entered into the lottery will be drawn from the state’s voter registration database, DeWine said.
Last week, Biden said his administration was working to win over “doubters” about vaccines. Part of that plan involves vaccinating children as young as 12.
On Monday, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) extended approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to adolescents ages 12 to 15.
FDA Commissioner Dr Janet Woodcock said the move was aimed at “bringing us close to returning to a sense of normalcy and to ending the pandemic”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Health

NRHJN tasks public, private organisations on equity, SRHR

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

  As the world marks 2021 International Women’s Day, (IWD), the Network of Reproductive Health Journalists of Nigeria (NRHJN), has urged individuals, corporate organisations and governments at all levels and other stakeholders to challenge cultural stereotypes preventing women and girls from accessing the full potentials of their sexual reproductive health rights (SRHR) and end all […]
Health

Why no child should die from vaccine preventable diseases

Posted on Author APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

World Immunisation Week – celebrated every year in the last week of April – aims to promote the use of vaccines to protect people of all ages particularly children. The recent Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) conducted by the Federal Government in 2016/17 shows that only one in four children in the country receive all […]
Health

France sees further rise in COVID-19 intensive care patients

Posted on Author Reporter

  France reported on Saturday that 5,273 people were in intensive care units (ICU) for COVID-19, a rise of 19 from the previous day, as the country entered its third national lockdown to help combat the pandemic. The government had been trying to keep the lid on new COVID cases with curfews and regional measures […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica