US Summer Series: Oluehi hope for better outing against Portugal

Super Falcons goalkeeper Tochukwu Oluehi was not happy about the performance of the team in their 1-0 loss to the Raggae Girlz of Jamaica in their US Summer Series opener in Houston Texas, United States but hopes the team will improve in the next match against Portugal. Spain-based Oluehi who joined the camp hours before the game was in goal for that encounter and knocked herself for let in the kind of goal she conceded after working so hard. “After doing my best, I conceded a silly goal, I was not happy but I did my best. “I will give the defenders 50 percent, they did well. Most of them are new in the team and with time they will be better. “We’ve seen the other game, we have to go back home and correct our mistake to make sure we win against Portugal,” she said.
