US supports Nigeria’s disease surveillance, response efforts

The United States of America Consul General in Lagos, Will Stevens, has joined senior Nigerian public health officials at the commissioning of an upgraded biorepository laboratory at the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control’s (NCDC) Central Public Health Laboratory in Yaba, Lagos.

The expansion and equipping of the biorepository were supported by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (U.S. CDC) through COVID-19 CARES Act funding. In addition to the provision of equipment and medical supplies, the US CDC supported the training of staff of the NCDC to improve local capacity in managing the laboratory. In his remarks, Stevens noted that the new facility will support Nigeria’s disease control efforts through the cataloguing and storing of blood samples for future use, such as testing to improve the detection and surveillance of new, emerging, and reemerging diseases. He expressed optimism that the upgraded biorepository laboratory will support Nigeria’s readiness for future epidemic and pandemic responses.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...