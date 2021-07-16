US talent firm partners Nigerian Entrepreneur-missionary to nurture skills, talents

Tony Okuyeme

American talent firm, Boss Moves LLC, has partnered multi-award-winning Nigerian entrepreneur-missionary, author and coach, Melody Fidel, to teach Nigerians and the generality of Africans the path to nurture and monetize their respective skills and talents.

Owner and talent manager of Boss Moves LLC, Courtney Gilliam, announced the collaboration with Melody Fidel in a live interview on social media in the United States of America.

According to Gilliam, the partnership will centre on attracting Nigerians and Africans to showcase their respective talents on MICO, a revolutionary platform that streams talents globally for personalities to be recognized and get rewarded in cash for their unique abilities.

The MICO platform is available for simple download on play store and app store on both Android and iPhone respectively has over 50 Million users globally who are showcasing their talents and getting rewarded.

Gilliam said: “We have been following the many strides of Melody Fidel with his Business and Entrepreneurship Campus Connect programme in Nigeria which aligns with Boss Move’s vision of empowering and encouraging people to monetize their talents using the internet. So, we are glad to work with him to further empower Africans to showcase their talents and get paid on the MICO platform.

“The pandemic has continuously made life very challenging globally, particularly in Africa. This is an opportunity for people to think and explore that one-skill, talent they can do best and come forward to showcase it on MICO to be rewarded handsomely.”

On his part, Fidel described the recognition and partnership with Boss Moves LLC as a welcome development that will fully expand his current initiatives of lifting Africans out of poverty.

“I am always happy to be associated with projects that are built to sustain humanity. Nigerians and indeed Africans are encouraged to get into the MICO platform to showcase their talents to the world for a handsome reward,” Fidel concluded.

