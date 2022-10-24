US: Terror attacks imminent in Nigeria

The United States government, on Sunday warned that terrorists might soon launch at tacks in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) of Nigeria. In a terse security alert released last night, the US Embassy said the terrorists might be targeting government buildings, places of worship, schools, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, athletic gatherings, transport terminals, law enforcement facilities, and international organizations.. The statement reads: “There is an elevated risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, specifically in Abuja. “Targets may include, but are not limited to, government buildings, places of worship, schools, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, athletic gatherings, transport terminals, law enforcement facilities, and international organizations. “The U.S. Embassy will offer reduced services until further notice.” It urged US citizens and other residents of Abuja to avoid all non-essential travel or movement, stay alert, avoid crowds, review personal security plans and keep personal cell phones charged in case of emergency. The statement also advised everyone living in and around the city to carry proper identification. Recall that the US had in times past issued similar alerts and had warmed that Boko Haram elements and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) have been collaborating with All Qaeda in a joint bid to make Nigeria a haven for terrorists.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...