News

US: Terror attacks imminent in Nigeria

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja Comment(0)

The United States government, on Sunday warned that terrorists might soon launch at  tacks in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) of Nigeria. In a terse security alert released last night, the US Embassy said the terrorists  might be targeting government buildings, places of worship, schools, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, athletic gatherings, transport terminals, law enforcement facilities, and international organizations.. The statement reads: “There is an elevated risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, specifically in Abuja. “Targets may include, but are not limited to, government buildings, places of worship, schools, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, athletic gatherings, transport terminals, law enforcement facilities, and international organizations. “The U.S. Embassy will  offer reduced services until further notice.” It urged US citizens and other residents of Abuja to avoid all non-essential travel or movement, stay alert, avoid crowds, review personal security plans and keep personal cell phones charged in case of emergency. The statement also advised everyone living in and around the city to carry proper identification. Recall that the US had in times past issued similar alerts and had warmed that Boko Haram elements and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) have been collaborating with All Qaeda in a joint bid to make Nigeria a haven for terrorists.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Nigerian embassy debunks claims of shortage of passports

Posted on Author Isioma Madike

The Embassy of Nigeria in Rome, Italy, has debunked claims in recent publications by some national newspapers in which a Nigerian resident claimed that of the three million registered Nigerians in Italy, 1.5 million needed passports.   The publications had alleged that: “One of the problems we are facing as Nigerians living in Italy is […]
News

Second explosion reported at Kabul airport after 13 people killed in first bombing

Posted on Author Reporter

  A Second explosion has been reported at Kabul airport after 13 people killed in first bombing. Intelligence reports had surfaced earlier this week warning of “imminent” terrorist attacks on the Kabul airport by ISIS-K – an Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan. Two bombings near Kabul airport today resulted in “a number of US & civilian casualties”, the […]
News

Killing of MP Sir David Amess was terrorism, say police

Posted on Author Reporter

  The killing of Conservative MP Sir David Amess is being treated as a terrorist incident by police. Sir David was stabbed multiple times at his constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex on Friday. The Metropolitan Police said there was potential link to Islamist extremism, reports the BBC. A 25-year-old British man was arrested at the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica