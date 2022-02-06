Business

US’ to collaborate with Nigeria on food security

The U.S. Mission in Nigeria has expressed its commitment to supporting innovative agricultural collaboration that promotes nutrition and food security in Nigeria.

 

The United States Soybean Export Council (USSEC) in collaboration with stakeholders in Nigeria’s agronomy and poultry industry and the Federal Government recently hosted a nutrition and food security forum titled “Nigeria Now” to explore partnership strategies that will help increase access to healthy and nutritional food.

 

More than 8,000 people from the international poultry industry including the Governor of Cross River State, Prof. Ben Ayade, attended the event which was held in Atlanta, Georgia.

 

The forum highlighted the importance of accessibility of affordable protein to sustainable national development. Gerald Smith, Counselor for Agricultural Affairs at the U.S. Mission to Nigeria explained that the forum enhanced collaboration while enabling Nigerian industry stakeholders to meet the country’s vision for nutrition and food security.

 

