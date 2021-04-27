News

US to probe Louisville, Kentucky, police after Breonna Taylor death

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The U.S. Justice Department on Monday launched a civil probe of the Louisville, Kentucky, police department whose officers last year fatally shot Breonna Taylor, an unarmed Black woman, in a botched raid, sparking street protests against police violence.
Attorney General Merrick Garland said the probe, which will focus on the police department and the Louisville-Jefferson County government, will evaluate whether the police routinely use unreasonable force, including on protesters, as well as if they routinely conduct unconstitutional searches, reports Reuters.
The move came five days after the department began a similar review of the Minneapolis Police Department after its former officer, Derek Chauvin, was found guilty of murdering George Floyd, a Black man, last year.
The inquiries mark a sharp shift in the department’s focus under Democratic President Joe Biden, who has made racial justice a priority and plans to discuss police reform in his first speech to Congress on Wednesday.
Garland said the investigation would also look at whether Louisville police regularly engage in racially discriminatory practices or deny access to public services for people with disabilities.
“Those investigations and recommendations and actions that ensue do not only protect individuals’ civil rights; they also assist police departments in developing measures to increase transparency and accountability,” Garland said.
He credited the Louisville police department with having taken some measures to improve since Taylor’s death, including reaching a settlement with her family.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said he welcomed the department’s probe.
“We’ve been building momentum for this type of audit for months,” he told a news conference.
Louisville Police Department Chief Erika Shields acknowledged her department had to “rebuild our product.”
“What I will be pushing for is more resources, more training. … More tools other than lethal force,” she said.
Shields was appointed to the post earlier this year after stepping down as Atlanta police chief last June following the fatal police shooting of an African-American man, Rayshard Brooks, which was caught on video and set off days of protests.
Also weighing in was Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, who told reporters on Monday that “there have been significant challenges there in my hometown since the Breonna Taylor incident. And it’s not certainly not inappropriate for the Justice Department to take a look at it.”
CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION ONGOING
The civil probes into policing practices in Minneapolis and Louisville are separate from the department’s criminal civil rights investigations into the killings of Floyd and Taylor.
A senior Justice Department official confirmed on Monday that its criminal investigation into Taylor’s death remained ongoing.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Labour adamant, begins strike

Posted on Author Philip Nyam and Regina Otokpa Abuja

Attempts by the Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, to convince the organised labour to shelve its planned strike over the increase of price of petrol and hike in electricity tariff were unsuccessful as the unions have insisted to execute their plan from today.   As at 10:30p.m., the Federal Government delegation and leaders […]
News

APC youth group hails Oyetola’s visionary leadership

Posted on Author Adeolu Adeyemo

The leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) youth wing across the 30 local government of Osun State and area office have called on the party members to queue behind the present government under the watch of Governor Gboyega Oyetola for the development of the state. The youths who passed a vote of confidence in the […]
News Top Stories

FEC approves $27.7m, N5.18bn for sub-stations in Benue, Kano

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…okays N500m for completion of 18.7km Delta road The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the sum $27.7 million and N5.18 billion as local content for the construction of three sub-stations in Benue and Kano states. The Council also okayed the sum of N500 million for the completion of 18.7 kilometers Bulu-Oriagbene road in Bomadi […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica