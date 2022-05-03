News

US top court leak suggests repeal of abortion law

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The US Supreme Court could be about to overturn the nationwide legal right to abortion, according to an unprecedented leaked draft of a court document.

In a 98-page draft opinion, Justice Samuel Alito writes that the 1973 Roe v Wade decision legalising abortion across the US is “egregiously wrong”.

If the top US court strikes down the ruling, “trigger laws” could instantly make abortion illegal in 22 US states, reports the BBC.

The justices are not expected to issue a ruling until early July.

The 1973 law is in the court’s sights because it is weighing up a challenge to Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks, which the justices heard in December.

But the reported threat to Roe v Wade comes at a time when reproductive rights are being threatened in Republican leaning states around the US.

And it sparked immediate outcry from Democrats, and protests – by both pro and anti-abortion supporters – outside the Supreme Court on Monday night.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer – both Democrats – issued a joint statement saying that if the report was accurate, the “Supreme Court is poised to inflict the greatest restriction of rights in the past 50 years”.

News outlet Politico published the leaked document in full, quoting Justice Alito as saying: “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences.

“And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey have enflamed debate and deepened division.”

Neither the Supreme Court nor the White House have commented on the leak.

Six of the nine current justices on the court were appointed by Republican presidents. The other three were picked by Democratic presidents.

Politico reports that Justice Alito and four other Republican-appointed justices – Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett – were in favour of the move against Roe v Wade but it is not clear how Chief Justice John Roberts will vote.
The leaked document is marked as a “1st Draft” and it was circulated in February, according to Politico.

If issued as a majority ruling, Justice Alito’s opinion would overturn the constitutional right to abortion in the US, paving the way for individual states to ban the procedure altogether, or place more restrictions on it.

The American Civil Liberties Union said that if confirmed, the decision “would deprive half the nation of a fundamental, constitutional right that has been enjoyed by millions of women for over 50 years”.

According to the BBC’s US partner CBS News, the leak itself will cause tremendous damage to one of America’s most respected institutions and likely see a full-blown investigation, involving the FBI, to unmask the source.

Roe v Wade in 1973 gave women in the US an absolute right to an abortion in the first three months of pregnancy, and limited rights in the second trimester.

In 1992, in Planned Parenthood v Casey, the court ruled that states could not place an “undue burden” on women seeking abortions before a foetus could survive outside the womb, at about 24 weeks.

There were about 630,000 reported abortions in the US in 2019, according to the US Centers for Disease Control. This was an 18% decrease compared with 2010.

Women in their 20s account for the majority of abortions – in 2019 about 57% were in this age group.

Black Americans get abortions at the highest rate – 27 per 1,000 women aged 15-44.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

APC Convention: We might not have any election on Saturday – Adamu

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

…says, I’ve been screened, ready for contest Former Governor of Nasarawa State and one of the front line aspirants for the chairmanship position of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, yesterday hinted that there might not be any election into the office of national chairman of the ruling party when delegates converge on […]
News

Ohanaeze felicitates with Obasanjo at 85, commends him for supporting president of Igbo extraction

Posted on Author Ken Ofoma

The pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohaneze Ndigbo, has sent warm felicitations to former President 0lusegun Obasanjo as he turns 85 on March 5. Ohanaeze in a statement signed by her publicity secretary, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, and made available to journalists in Enugu, weekend, said God had rewarded Chief Obasanjo for the invaluable services he has rendered […]
News Top Stories

2023: We’ve not decided on zoning –PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday said it had not decided on where its presidential candidate in 2023 will come from despite the submission of Governor Bala Mohammed-led committee that reviewed the party’s performance in 2019. The committee, which submitted its report on Wednesday, recommended that the ticket be thrown up to all the six […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica