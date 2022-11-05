US/UK Abuja Terror Alert: What if…

Please let me start by saying that as a Nigerian, I am feverishly praying that the security alert issued on October 23 by the US to her citizens in Abuja, that they should be careful because they had credible intelligence that a terror incident was likely to take place in our capital city comes to naught. I, like any sane human being, is never one to find satisfaction in seeing the wanton murder of innocent souls and destruction of property, on the account of some misguided elements that either have issues with constituted authority, or just love being on the wrong side of the law.

Two days after the US action, the United Kingdom followed up with their own advisory, urging her citizens to be careful, due to possible attacks on government buildings, places of worship, schools, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, athletic gatherings, transport terminals, law enforcement facilities, and international organisations Clearly confident in the intelligence at their disposal, four days after the first alert, the US Embassy updated its ‘Travel Advisory for Nigeria’ with the State Department “ordering the departure of family members of US government employees from Abuja, due to heightened risk of terrorist attacks, following on the October 25 authorisation of departure of non-emergency US government employees and family members from Abuja due to heightened risk of terrorist attacks.”

Within days, these two countries were joined by Denmark, Ireland, Bulgaria, Finland and Germany in warning their people that Abuja was not safe due to possible terrorist activities. Denmark in its advisory told its citizens that: “There are currently reports of increased risk of terrorist attacks, particularly in Abuja. Exercise caution, especially in and around Abuja. Follow developments via the local media, authorities or your hotel.

Always follow the instructions of the local authorities.” “All citizens present in Abuja are encouraged to register their presence with the Embassy of Ireland,” Ireland announced. Just like others, it reiterated the threat of a terrorist attack in Abuja. Finland, quoting the US and UK warning about the possibility of a terrorist attack in Nigeria, especially in Abuja, noted that Nigeria’s security authorities have called for calm and more caution than usual. It urged its citizens to take extra care than usual and avoid moving in the dark at all costs. “The upcoming elections in 2023 can also cause movement and crowds should definitely be avoided. Social unrest is the most likely security risk in Nigeria,” it said.

Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its website asked its citizens in Nigeria to limit travel to Abuja. Austria issued a partial travel warning to its citizens; recommending “extreme caution” in both Abuja and other cities. However, in typical manner, the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, condemned the US and UK advisories, insisting that Nigeria, including the capital Abuja, is safe. Mohammed said all countries including the US have their own challenges, and insisted that our security architecture was up to the task.

“I can assure all that our military and other security agencies have continued to do everything possible to secure and protect Nigerians and foreigners living in Nigeria. “Terrorists have been hard hit and put on the run. Bandits have been decimated and scattered. Our country is safer today than at any time in recent times, thanks to the sacrifice of our men and women in uniform,” Mohammed said. Focusing on the topic: “National Media and Information Literacy Frameworks, Sustaining Beyond Disinformation,” the Minister said the threat of disinformation to national and global peace and stability is glaring, as it undermines the trust of citizens in the system. He added that some media outlets and social media personalities are usually caught spreading unverified information on their platforms just for clickbait and the attendant monetary gain.

“Talking of clickbait, this may be what informed the spread of the supposed security alert issued recently by some foreign embassies in Nigeria. One would imagine that if indeed this kind of security alert was issued, it was for the attention of citizens of the issuing countries in Nigeria. Suddenly, this alert found its way into the media, both new and traditional, thus creating panic in the polity. “Schools were shut. Businesses were closed. Travel plans were altered. Lives were disrupted. No one cared to find out about the authenticity of these alerts. They just published, got the benefit of massive clickbait and damned the consequences,” Mohammed stated.

Sadly, the minister’s attempt to liken the security alerts to clickbait is of the mark, because examples abound of how failure to act on intelligence has had negative consequences. And there is no bigger example than the September 11, 2001 attacks on the US, which left almost 3,000 people dead. A number of US security agencies had picked up some clues that something bad was being planned but because intelligence is like a big jigsaw puzzle, with various agencies having some individual pieces, building a complete picture which would have ensured the attack was foiled was not possible.

A post-mortem of the attack found this out, and immediately led to the setting up of the Department of Homeland Security responsible for public security, roughly comparable to the interior or home ministries of other countries. Its stated missions involve anti-terrorism, border security, immigration and customs, cyber security, and disaster prevention and management. Since it began operations in 2003, the US has not experienced another mass attack like September 11! Of course, some people might say if the US is so intelligence savvy, why has it not be able to curtail mass shootings that repeatedly take place – the answer to this is simple, it is not presently possible to get into the mind of a would be shooter and neutralise him before he carries out the dastardly attack.

This even more so where the person does not exhibit any signs that will raise a red flag with the security agencies. However, rather than slam the US and others, I believe that it was better that they raised the alarm than had they kept quiet and then something untoward had happened – then we would have really been angry with them for keeping information that could have helped prevent the attack. Besides, we also should not forget that the same western security agencies, which raised the alarm about Abuja, were spot on with their prediction that Russia was going to invade Ukraine in February! Unfortunately for the government’s image maker, many Nigerians will believe the Western intelligence assessment rather than their own government. After all, is it not the same government that told us that Boko Haram had ‘technically’ been defeated years ago, and yet, the country is still battling the militant group. I strongly believe that rather than getting worked up over the warnings, the government should step up its fight against insecurity in Abuja and beyond, so that at the end of the day no one will say: “And we were warned!”

