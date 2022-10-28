Top Stories

US, UK advisory doesn’t translate to imminent attacks on Abuja -Buhari

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

…admits security threats real, urges citizens, security agencies to be alert

…assures govt. on top of security situation

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the recent travel advisories by the United States of America (USA) and United Kingdom (UK) on impending terror attacks in Nigeria did not really mean that it was imminent in Abuja.

This came as he admitted that the security threats in the country were real urging citizens, and security agencies alike, to be at alert, assuring that the government was on top of the situation.

In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President urged citizens to remain calm adding that the recent changes in travel advice from the US and UK governments should not be a cause for panic.

“Nigeria is no exception in having terror threats listed in foreign government’s travel advice to their citizens. UK and US travel advisories also state there is a high likelihood of terror attacks in many Western European nations. Indeed, the UK and US advice to their respective citizens for travel to one another’s countries contain the same warning. Unfortunately, terror is a reality the world over.

“However, it does not mean an attack in Abuja is imminent. Since the July prison raid, security measures have been reinforced in and around the FCT. Heightened monitoring and interception of terrorist communications ensure potential threats are caught further upstream.

“Attacks are being foiled. Security agents are proactively rooting out threats to keep citizens safe – much of their work unseen and necessarily confidential.

“Nigerians’ safety remains the highest priority of government. Security services are working around the clock to keep harm at bay.

“The President gives assurances that the government is on top of the security situation in country,” he said

 

Reporter

Leave a Reply

