US, UK advisory not imminent attacks on Abuja –Buhari

President Muham-madu Buhari has stated that recent travel advisories  by the Government of the United States of America (USA) and United King-dom (UK) on impending terror attacks in Nigeria did not really mean that it was imminent in Abuja.
This came as the President also admitted that the securi-ty threats in the country were real, urging citizens, and se-curity agencies alike, to be at alert, assuring that the gov-ernment was on top of the situation.
In a release by his Special Assistant on Media and Pub-  licity, Malam Garba Shehu, the President urged the citi-zens to remain calm adding that the recent changes in trav-el advice from the US and UK governments should not be a cause for panic.
“Nigeria is no exception in having terror threats listed in foreign government’s travel advice to their citizens. UK and US travel advisories also state there is a high likelihood of terror attacks in many West-ern European nations.
“Indeed, the UK and US advice to their respective citizens for travel to one an-other’s countries contain the same warning. Unfortunate-ly, terror is a reality the world over.
“However, it does not mean an attack in Abuja is  imminent. Since the July pris-on raid, security measures have been reinforced in and around the FCT. Heightened monitoring and interception of terrorist communications ensure potential threats are caught further upstream.
“Attacks are being foiled. Security agents are proactive-ly rooting out threats to keep citizens safe – much of their work unseen and necessarily confidential.
While stating that the safe-ty of Nigerians remains the highest priority of his govern-ment, he added that security services are working around the clock to keep harm at bay.
The President stressed that while being security con-scious, being alert and care-ful was crucial, it was also  important that responsible members of the society do not create situations leading to unnecessary panic.
Buhari commended the military and other security agencies for the recent turn around in the nation’s securi-ty, and directed that addition-al precautionary measures be put in place warning that these must not slacken now, and during the upcoming festive period.
The President expressed optimism that given the on-going efforts on the part of the military, other security and intelligence agencies with the active support of the civilian population, the nation would emerge victorious against the current challenges facing it.

 

